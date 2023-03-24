Submit a Project Advertise
World
Save
Houses
Freshwater, Australia
Tree House / North by north - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Simon Whitbread

Text description provided by the architects. A young family based on the northern beaches of Sydney bought an existing house located high in the trees at the back of a steep block. The existing house was constrained by high-level access and an unsatisfactory outdoor space. We were enlisted to review the possibilities and options.

Tree House / North by north - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Chair, Facade, Deck
© Simon Whitbread
Tree House / North by north - Image 16 of 17
Plan
Tree House / North by north - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Chair
© Simon Whitbread

The new 60sqm addition integrates an entry area, an extension to the deck area, living and kitchen zone. Intended to centralize the entry space, the additional works to give cohesion to the overall internal space acting like a pivot between the spaces. The open floor plan allows for flexibility and functionality with a focus on natural light and connection to the outdoors.

Tree House / North by north - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Whitbread
Tree House / North by north - Image 17 of 17
Section

Clad in a black custom orb, the treehouse-like addition hovers over the timber-clad storage zone, forming a sheltered aspect of the entry area. We were intent on minimizing the disruption to the local environment and have integrated the existing trees within the overall deck addition. Large window boxes look out onto the tree canopy while sliding doors retract fully to allow the kitchen and existing living space to flow directly to the deck area.

Tree House / North by north - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Simon Whitbread

North by North was established in 2014 with a focus on sustainability, interior architecture, and hospitality.

Tree House / North by north - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Whitbread

