World
Save
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ForestS Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, BeamS Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsS Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, Chair, Facade, DeckS Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Cabins & Lodges, Landscape Architecture, Detail
Pinto, Chile
  • Construction : Wilson Sandoval
  • City : Pinto
  • Country : Chile
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Cristobal Caro
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Image 15 of 18
Isometric
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Cristobal Caro

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a response to the idea of​​ inhabiting small spaces. It is a 58m2 cabin in the Andean area that allows lone passengers, couples or even couples with a first child to stay.

S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Cristobal Caro
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Image 16 of 18
Floor Plan
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Cristobal Caro

To the north there was a wooded area, which became the landscape towards which to open the main views. Accordingly, the project is a single horizontal space on the east-west axis that opened up with large openings to the forest.

S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, Chair, Facade, Deck
© Cristobal Caro
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Image 17 of 18
Section
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Beam
© Cristobal Caro

There are two predominant spatial conditions. The first is that each act within the shelter has a visual projection towards the landscape. The cooking and eating area, the living room, the sleeping area and the bathroom each have a two meters wide opening. The second, is that the circulation is a linear corridor, which provides a thickness that transforms the views into a spatial frame through which to look at the landscape.

S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Cristobal Caro
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Image 18 of 18
Section
S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Cristobal Caro

The height of the trees makes it difficult for light to enter through the large openings, which is why it was decided to open a skylight in the highest part. Despite being a mono-space, the floor generates an unevenness that raises the bedroom to give it greater separation. The project was built mainly in wood by local carpenters.

S Shelter / ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Cristobal Caro

Project location

Address:Plot 102 Fundo Los Petriles, Km 68, road to Termas de Chillán, Pinto, Bío Bío, Chile

ECGP - Elisa Cifuentes & Giuliano Pastorelli Arquitectos
