Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner

Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner

Save
Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner

Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - Interior Photography, Kitchen, FacadeMountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, BeamMountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door, Beam, BedMountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, PatioMountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Araras, Brazil
  • Architects: Hana Lerner
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Andre Nazareth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Casa Occre, Colormix, Docol, Florence, Luttece Puro Linho, Microreve, Phenícia, Trapiche
Save this picture!
Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andre Nazareth

Text description provided by the architects. Bruno and Giovanna asked for a cozy design that integrated all the environments of the house. Dining room, kitchen and living room, because the family loves to receive friends and be with everyone together.  In our interior design project we chose coverings with natural textures: stone walls and floors, and wood panels to bring a warm touch. In the bathroom organic shaped mirrors bring charm and a stone carved tub. 

Save this picture!
Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door, Beam, Bed
© Andre Nazareth
Save this picture!
Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Wood, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Andre Nazareth

Large farmhouse doors create a cozy atmosphere, and the stone cladding brings that rustic look that reminds of the houses in Tuscany that Giovanna wanted for the project.  The idea was to bring a local feel to the room, with large rustic wooden doors that allow full integration between the house and the surrounding mountain landscape. In addition, the light blue chosen for the painting contrasts with the stone wall, welcoming with lightness all who enter this space.

Save this picture!
Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - Interior Photography, Door
© Andre Nazareth

In the project we chose to leave the internal structures apparent, both in the ceiling and the brick wall. To make it even more cozy and comfortable, we chose large armchairs and placed the bed in the center of the room. This is a good solution for the house, where the living room will also work as a bedroom to receive Giovanna and Bruno's guests.

Save this picture!
Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner - Exterior Photography, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Andre Nazareth

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hana Lerner
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner" [Rancho da Montanha / Hana Lerner] 21 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998288/mountain-ranch-hana-lerner> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags