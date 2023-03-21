Mountain Ranch / Hana Lerner

+ 21

Houses • Araras, Brazil Architects: Hana Lerner

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 260 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Andre Nazareth

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Casa Occre , Colormix , Docol , Florence , Luttece Puro Linho , Microreve , Phenícia , Trapiche

Text description provided by the architects. Bruno and Giovanna asked for a cozy design that integrated all the environments of the house. Dining room, kitchen and living room, because the family loves to receive friends and be with everyone together. In our interior design project we chose coverings with natural textures: stone walls and floors, and wood panels to bring a warm touch. In the bathroom organic shaped mirrors bring charm and a stone carved tub.

Large farmhouse doors create a cozy atmosphere, and the stone cladding brings that rustic look that reminds of the houses in Tuscany that Giovanna wanted for the project. The idea was to bring a local feel to the room, with large rustic wooden doors that allow full integration between the house and the surrounding mountain landscape. In addition, the light blue chosen for the painting contrasts with the stone wall, welcoming with lightness all who enter this space.

In the project we chose to leave the internal structures apparent, both in the ceiling and the brick wall. To make it even more cozy and comfortable, we chose large armchairs and placed the bed in the center of the room. This is a good solution for the house, where the living room will also work as a bedroom to receive Giovanna and Bruno's guests.