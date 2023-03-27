Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Opening Up / Stories of Lisbon's Light: Daylight Meets Daring Architecture in a Family Home





The third and final part of "Stories of Lisbon's Light" focuses on a robust and daringly contrasting family home between the seven rolling hills of ‘the city of light’, Lisbon. Discover how architect Pedro Domingos designed a home where daylight and the river Tagus play the leading roles. With the residence facing the south, radical architectural choices had to be made to allow the light to flow through the entire residence.

Watch the interview and discover the third story of FritsJurgens’ new video series, Opening up. For more, visit and subscribe to the FritsJurgens YouTube channel.

