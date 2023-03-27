Intersection House / Luc Spits Architecture

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. Light, matter, and emotion are at the heart of this villa which could seem monolithic, even museum-like, exhibiting an assumed transparency, like modernity without history... it is nothing of the sort.

Born from the client's desire to be quiet and 'self-centered', this private residence is surrounded by a wall of blue stone and concrete sails. It is organized on two floors around a central atrium of glass and metal formed by the superposition of two half-squares, the floor of which seems to float.

An architectural signature that offers surprising verticality, depths, and geometries. A balance in which the simplicity of the forms hides the emotion of the volumes and dialogues with the essential beauty of the material.

The volumes are open, and luminous and transgress the frontier between the architecture and its environment. The kitchen communicates freely with the living room and a monumental blue metal staircase leads to the first floor where there are bedrooms and a leisure area. On the first floor, there is a generous solarium, intimidated by an interior raw concrete façade, which provides a backdrop to the spaces that are bathed in light.

The architecture here is motivated by the liberation of space and an acute awareness of the essence of the materials used. A precise and deliberate choice of raw materials for the intrinsic beauty that these materials represent. Concrete, bluestone, glass, and metal define the minerality of this villa. The materials meet in a no-frills interior that draws its strength and beauty from clear lines, robust materials, and functional organization. Comfort and conviviality are found in this décor where the light and the solid are in balance.

The emotional bond of the clients with the blue stone that Van Dijck has transformed was the starting point for the reflection, which also led to the interior associations. The choice of Vektron ceilings echoed the desire for raw materials. A sheet of metal that appears simple but which allows an acoustic response to be combined with fine lighting of the premises. Set back from the glazing, they give all the more lightness and strength to the underlying concrete.

The quality, finish, sobriety, and minimalism of Kreon products are combined with the clean lines that characterize the architecture of the Luc Spits office. Over the years, the collaboration with Kreon has brought an architectural dimension to the lighting of our projects.

A formal simplicity that appeals to the emotions and in which a great complexity of details is hidden.