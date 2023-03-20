Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture

Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture

Save
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture

Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Exterior PhotographyLatypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Exterior PhotographyLatypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsLatypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BedroomLatypi Residence / A31 Architecture - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mikonos, Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

Text description provided by the architects. In a plot with a significant slope and south orientation, located in Choulakia, Mykonos, and overlooking Delos and Rineia islands, we decided to create a new, partly subterranean residence on two floors.

Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

The above-ground part of the residence amounts to 120m2, while the subterranean part is approximately 130m2. From the very beginning, the building was perceived as an element of a greater project which included all 4000 m2 of the plot. The aim was to weave both the hardscape and soft scape of the building into the natural Mykonian landscape. As a result, the entity that was created is not visible from the street.

Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis
Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis
Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Interior Photography
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

The Latypi project converses with the archetypical architectural legacy as well as the Cycladic terrain, situating itself as a contemporary intervention within the landscape. The concept has been inspired by the local sculptural tradition, which has produced timeless artworks throughout the centuries.

Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Image 28 of 36
Plan +0
Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Image 30 of 36
Roof Plan

The intention to have the outdoor space emerges as the focal point of the building complex (an age-old Greek practice) is instantly legible.  At level +0.00 (64m above sea level) all the spaces are developed around an atrium. In the center, an unyielding olive tree with roots deep in the Mediterranean landscape functions as an element of memory.

Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

This section of the building comprises the main living areas: living room, kitchen, and dining room, as well as two sleeping areas, one with direct access to the courtyard and swimming pool, and a second one, the natural lighting of which is achieved through a well of light.

Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Bedroom
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis
Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

On the same level, an outdoor amphitheater of approximately 60 seats is facing the sacred island of Delos. At level +4.00 (68m above sea level) the second section of the residence is developed, almost exclusively underground, and consists of two bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms. This section is connected to the main building via a 2.00m wide, open-air promenade.

Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Interior Photography
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis
Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

It is sheltered by a planted roof and has a southern orientation overlooking the Aegean Sea. The outdoor parking spaces are also covered with a planted roof so that the presence of cars is not detectable from above.

Save this picture!
Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture - Interior Photography
© Yiannis Hadjiaslanis

The landscape design is based on the existing natural terrain, borrowing from its elements, and reinterpreting the variety, textures, and colors of native plants to create a new palette. The goal is the least possible alteration of the natural landscape in combination with the reassimilation of the local vegetation in the intervention areas. The proposed xeromorphic plantings are resistant to similar soil and climatic conditions and have overall low irrigation and maintenance requirements.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
A31 Architecture
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "Latypi Residence / A31 Architecture" 20 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998166/latypi-residence-a31-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags