The Breathing House / AANGAN Architects

Project Architect : Rajvi Mandlewala

Project Engineers : Harry Icecreamwala, Meghal Patel

Drawing In Charge : Roshni Patel

Contractors : Jimmy Bhai, Jayesh Bhai

Textile Designer : Prathma Desai

Artifacts : Satyadeep Vadnere

Kitchen : Behomes

Furnishing : Mantra Furnishing

City : Surat

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. The Breathing House in a “ફળીયા” sits on a 300-square-meter plot within a residential neighborhood in Gujarat’s diamond hub, Surat. The design of this linear house in the traditional village street now engulfed by urban development is an attempt to create a balance between the traditional lifestyle of the user as well as their modern aspirations. The heart of the house is a court punctured in the center of this linear space which brings in ample light to the indoors. The Swing and the Dining platform allow spontaneous activities in the court and give a feel of the garden within the bungalow. The court keeps the North open for day-long natural light and is the social hub of the house.

Light Play - The house brings an ample amount of light through the linear court positioned on the north side where it shares a common wall with the adjacent house. With the stack effect created due to the sectional play and cross ventilation a continuous draft of air is ensured in the house, for a humid climate is very important and hence creates a conducive indoor environment. Blending the built and the landscape, every space in the house is associated with the Greens and sunlight which is an integral part of the house. The house also has some unique features such as connecting bridges across the court.

Section Play - Traditionally defined as a roofless space that is either enclosed completely or partially by walls, the courtyard provides a cool, secluded area to socialize or relax outdoors, but within the home. The widespread pergola at the Chiratan house ensures this comfort on all levels with the help of sectional play. Hot air rises up via the courtyard and leaves the premise from the windows installed in the terrace parapet. This ensures comfortable living temperatures and daylight in each part of the house throughout the day. The space narrates clients' love for natural elements, like water, natural light, and greens. The boundary between open and closed space fades through the use of open planning and bringing in green alleys inside the house.

Material Details - The interiors are done up with a limited material palette—wood for the ceilings and furniture, Makrana marble for the flooring, glass to maximize the surrounding views, and white walls that maintain a calm ambiance within the home. Natural Materials like Sandstone Stone, marble, wood, and indoor greens add the much-needed panache to the otherwise very humble space design.

For Temple - Shape of a Ghumbaj is used as an inspiration to derive the shape of this contemporary temple sitting in the heart of the house, the semi-covered courtyard.