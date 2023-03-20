Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos

Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos

Save
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos

Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRenovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Arch, Arcade, ColumnRenovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailRenovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsRenovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Renovation, Historic Preservation
Trespaderne, Spain
  • Architect : Alonso Atienza Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Maure Blesa
  • Architect Trainee / Drawings : Pablo Hernando
  • Landscape : MINGO BASARRATE
  • City : Trespaderne
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Image 16 of 21
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Arch, Arcade, Column
© Simone Bossi

Context. The project consists of the rehabilitation of a Castilian mansion from the s. XVI had burned in a fire in 2011. Only the stone walls, the staircase with a vault, and the voussoirs of the collapsed arches remained. The building had formerly been used as the residence of the prior of the Monastery of Oña.

Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Image 17 of 21
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Arch, Column
© Simone Bossi

Light as material. The north façade is buried by the unevenness of Calle Mayor, and the ground floor was uninhabitable, without natural light or direct contact with the orchard on the south face.

Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Image 18 of 21
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Simone Bossi

The first intention of the project was to introduce this natural light that was lacking without disturbing the historic stone facades too much. It seemed to us that the best way to do this was through five skylights that cross the intermediate floors to the common areas on the ground floor. These skylights open onto two large atriums from where parallel stairs run; the original stone and a new steel and concrete one of the same width. This allows configuring a sequence of spaces on different levels, illuminated from above and framed by stone and concrete arches.

Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Arch, Column
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Image 19 of 21
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam, Windows
© Simone Bossi

Dualities. The next intention was to form a project based on structural, material, and spatial systems similar to the ruin that we had found, to generate that continuity with the pre-existing but clearly marking the subsequent interventions. The new elements that do not contain analogies with the originals are treated as light pieces of steel and wood, with systems that combine traction and compression as structural balance games. The constructive solutions have been raised following the maxim of Adolf Loos of the architect as a mason who knows Latin, in a constant dialogue with the workers of the region.

Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Image 20 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi

The phenomenological house. It is a house that multiplies the routes, enhances cross-views and exploration, and fosters a playful and hedonistic experience of space. Space with multiple qualities allows it to be constantly reappropriated without being tied to a specific and closed function.

Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Image 21 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atienza Maure Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationHistoric PreservationSpain
Cite: "Renovation of the Priorat / Atienza Maure Arquitectos" [Renovación el Priorato / Atienza Maure Arquitectos] 20 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998149/renovation-of-the-priorat-atienza-maure-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags