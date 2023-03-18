Submit a Project Advertise
Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries

Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Exterior Photography, Forest
Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Forest
Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Exterior Photography, Door
Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathroom

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Oost-Vlieland, The Netherlands
Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Exterior Photography, Forest
© JDVF architectuurfotografie

Text description provided by the architects. On the small island of Vlieland, north of the Netherlands, STUDIO BRANDVRIES designed this very special holiday cottage in the woods. This 8-person rental house is part of the series “Forest Cabins Vlieland” for Camping Stortemelk. The campsite is located in the northern part of the island, on the border of forest and dunes. Eventually, a total of 50 cabins will be built. This house, type “Refuge”, is one of the four designs in the third phase of the project, of which Phase 1 was realized in 2017 and Phase 5 is planned for 2026.

Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Forest
© JDVF architectuurfotografie

In the design of the Forest Cabins, we look for a bold, expressive design language. Situated hidden between the trees, the introverted design of “Refuge” doesn’t show its true colors all at once. Approaching the house through a wooden walkway, visitors will be surprised when they open the big oak door and look straight into the central patio.

Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Image 16 of 17
Ground Floor Plan

With all living spaces draped around this cozy outdoor space, the house turns inward. From the inside, you only catch a glimpse of the surrounding forest. At the same time, the open facades towards the patio and large skylights do provide lots of light inside. The characteristic of the design is the sequence of various outdoor spaces; from the enclosed patio to a covered veranda to the terrace on the back of the house that protrudes into the forest.

Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathroom
© JDVF architectuurfotografie
Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Interior Photography, Windows
© JDVF architectuurfotografie

The house consists of a timber frame construction with stained larch wood facade cladding. The floors, roofs, and walls (including all window frames and glass) were completely prefabricated to minimize construction time on the island.

Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Interior Photography, Living Room
© JDVF architectuurfotografie
Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair, Deck, Patio
© JDVF architectuurfotografie

In the interior, the underlayment inner plate has been left mostly in sight, with only here and there planes of color in muted tones. On the second floor, custom-designed box beds make maximum use of the small spaces. With the large lounge, kitchen with bar, and cozy dining area, this is an ideal cottage to spend quality time with friends or family.

Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© JDVF architectuurfotografie

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Brandvries
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Refuge Forest Cabin Vlieland / Studio Brandvries" 18 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998135/refuge-forest-cabin-vlieland-studio-brandvries> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags