URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab

Factory • Handan, China Architects: Name Lab

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 552 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Xinwei Wang

Lead Architects : Tiantian Hou, Cheng Li

Structural Design : Su Liu

Lighting Design : Oodles Lighting

Client : URBREW Craft Beer

City : Handan

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the Urbrew industrial campus, in the Handan Economic-Technological Development Area of Hebei Province. As an addition to the existing mashing workshop, the building is the featured spot on the entire campus.

Now that places for people living and working have become of more diversities and individual characteristics, we believe that even a brewing workshop should be able to express its own mood: a mixture of alcoholic roughness, industrial precision, and the unrestrained attitude of the Urbrew brand.

The building consists of two volumes vertically. The upper volume is a silvery block with pitched roofs, which contains the operational platform for the workshop and an exhibition platform for visitors. The lower volume is a glass cube that holds the basic operation area. The two volumes are divided by a flat piece of structure made of weathering steel so that the entire building is divided into three different layers silvery to rusty red and then transparent.

Since it is constantly high-temperature and high-humidity in the workshop, weathering steel has been selected as the material for the main structure of the building, which can endure the temperature and humidity while also becoming an element of visual impression.

The area around the building is decorated with gravel as a landscape design and can be used as a camping site.