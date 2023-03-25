Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. China
  5. URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab

URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab

Save
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab

URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsURBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Exterior PhotographyURBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Interior PhotographyURBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamURBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Factory
Handan, China
  • Architects: Name Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  552
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Xinwei Wang
  • Lead Architects : Tiantian Hou, Cheng Li
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Xinwei Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the Urbrew industrial campus, in the Handan Economic-Technological Development Area of Hebei Province. As an addition to the existing mashing workshop, the building is the featured spot on the entire campus.

Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Interior Photography, Windows
© Xinwei Wang
Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Image 29 of 33
2F Plan
Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Interior Photography, Beam
© Xinwei Wang
Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Image 33 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Xinwei Wang

Now that places for people living and working have become of more diversities and individual characteristics, we believe that even a brewing workshop should be able to express its own mood: a mixture of alcoholic roughness, industrial precision, and the unrestrained attitude of the Urbrew brand.

Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Interior Photography
© Xinwei Wang
Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Interior Photography, Beam
© Xinwei Wang

The building consists of two volumes vertically. The upper volume is a silvery block with pitched roofs, which contains the operational platform for the workshop and an exhibition platform for visitors. The lower volume is a glass cube that holds the basic operation area. The two volumes are divided by a flat piece of structure made of weathering steel so that the entire building is divided into three different layers silvery to rusty red and then transparent.

Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Xinwei Wang
Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Image 31 of 33
West Elevation

Since it is constantly high-temperature and high-humidity in the workshop, weathering steel has been selected as the material for the main structure of the building, which can endure the temperature and humidity while also becoming an element of visual impression.

Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Exterior Photography
© Xinwei Wang

The area around the building is decorated with gravel as a landscape design and can be used as a camping site.

Save this picture!
URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Xinwei Wang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Handan, Hebei, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Name Lab
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryChina
Cite: "URBREW Craft Beer Mashing Workshop / Name Lab" 25 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998066/urbrew-craft-beer-mashing-workshop-name-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xinwei Wang

URBREW精酿糖化车间 / 呐么lab

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags