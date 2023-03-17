Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten

+ 28

Collaborating Architect : Ana Rubio

Client : Synchroon

Construction : Van Rossum

City : Purmerend

Country : The Netherlands

Reflection with light and water. New energy for a gated neighborhood. A striking building with a body of four layers and a head of six layers that brings new energy to the area and is an enrichment in an outdated neighborhood. The new city residents are enthusiastic.

Urban planning. Purmerend 25 km far from Amsterdam, is originally a small fishing village from the 15th century between marshes and lakes, below sea level. About 1700 it became a central business town and between 1960-1980 a growth municipality, to compensate for the large housing shortage of Amsterdam, with neighborhoods in the CIAM philosophy with industrial high and low-rise buildings.

Large traffic roads with lots of greenery in between were also a strong feature of Purmerend. At the location of an abandoned social neighborhood center house on the Churchillaan on the twisting of the road system, there is now an apartment building with 52 homes, a 500 m2 social medical center, and an underground parking garage.

Architecture. A building with an expressive head looks into the distance with optimism and energy

A double floor height with alternating open and closed façade sections makes room for the residents' welcome hall. The sleek brick facade in combination with the large windows gives Wheerlicht a tough and friendly appearance. With the special detailing of white concrete elements in the windows, the perspective in the architecture is enhanced and is created in the facade with light and shadow.

A range of brick shades with a refined pattern with horizontal lines comes to life up close. The elongated body carries expressive sturdy staggered balconies with a mother-of-pearl reflection in the water. A green environment is a place for relaxation and tranquility.

The apartments. The homes are connected to the urban heating network with waste heat and are not connected at all to gas and the heating is done with underfloor heating. The houses have generous outdoor spacefaring the water and green