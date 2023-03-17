Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Medical Facilities
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten

Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten

Save
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten

Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeWheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Column, BeamWheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Medical Facilities, Housing
Purmerend, The Netherlands
  • Architects: GVA Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Thomas Mayer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk
  • Lead Architects : Peter Geusebroek, Koen Verheij
  • Builder : HSB
  • Collaborating Architect : Ana Rubio
  • Client : Synchroon
  • Construction : Van Rossum
  • City : Purmerend
  • Country : The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thomas Mayer

Reflection with light and water. New energy for a gated neighborhood. A striking building with a body of four layers and a head of six layers that brings new energy to the area and is an enrichment in an outdated neighborhood. The new city residents are enthusiastic.

Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thomas Mayer

Urban planning. Purmerend 25 km far from Amsterdam, is originally a small fishing village from the 15th century between marshes and lakes, below sea level. About 1700 it became a central business town and between 1960-1980 a growth municipality, to compensate for the large housing shortage of Amsterdam, with neighborhoods in the CIAM philosophy with industrial high and low-rise buildings.

Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thomas Mayer

Large traffic roads with lots of greenery in between were also a strong feature of Purmerend. At the location of an abandoned social neighborhood center house on the Churchillaan on the twisting of the road system, there is now an apartment building with 52 homes, a 500 m2 social medical center, and an underground parking garage.

Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thomas Mayer
Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Image 20 of 33
Plan - Site

Architecture. A building with an expressive head looks into the distance with optimism and energy
A double floor height with alternating open and closed façade sections makes room for the residents' welcome hall. The sleek brick facade in combination with the large windows gives Wheerlicht a tough and friendly appearance. With the special detailing of white concrete elements in the windows, the perspective in the architecture is enhanced and is created in the facade with light and shadow.

Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, Handrail
© Thomas Mayer
Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Column, Beam
© Thomas Mayer

A range of brick shades with a refined pattern with horizontal lines comes to life up close. The elongated body carries expressive sturdy staggered balconies with a mother-of-pearl reflection in the water. A green environment is a place for relaxation and tranquility.

Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thomas Mayer
Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Image 21 of 33
Plan - Ground floor

The apartments. The homes are connected to the urban heating network with waste heat and are not connected at all to gas and the heating is done with underfloor heating. The houses have generous outdoor spacefaring the water and green

Save this picture!
Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Thomas Mayer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Churchilllaan, Purmerend, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GVA Architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcaremedical facilitiesResidential ArchitectureHousingThe Netherlands
Cite: "Wheerlicht Apartments / GVA Architecten" 17 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998051/wheerlicht-apartments-gva-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags