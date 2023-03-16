Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design

+ 18

Site Supervision : Alec Bouten

Partner In Charge : Karel De Mulder

Program / Use / Building Function : Housing (apartments, individual houses, …)

City : Waasmunster

Country : Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Three intertwined volumes of flats and individual homes for rent were created a stone's throw away from the city center of Waasmunster, Belgium. The buildings are all centered around a collective green courtyard. Paths, footbridges, and external staircases connect the housing units, animate the new outdoor space, and promote social cohesion through interaction.

The buildings are dense, without compromising the quality of the interstitial spaces between private indoor and outdoor spaces. A sustainable approach is expressed through the sparing use of the site area, the choice of building materials that are both long-lasting and low-maintenance, and the use of green roofs to delay rainwater discharge into the sewer system. Furthermore, efforts are being made to improve the fauna and flora in the area and the site is also equipped with a large bicycle shed to encourage bicycle use by its residents.

The project is made up of twenty-five social housing units, spread over three residential volumes. These volumes combine four houses with ground-level access and twenty-one very diverse flats and duplexes. Seven of the apartments are adapted for people with reduced mobility. The program is supplemented by basement storage and a spacious bicycle shed. Both are accessible via a ramp and an external lift. The ramp pulls air and natural light into the underground space in an aesthetically pleasing way.

The project was finished in red face brick with white aluminum framing the openings. To ensure privacy, a combination of internal and external terraces was used. The volumes are topped with fully integrated green roofs and the houses are equipped with the latest ventilation, heating, and cooling technology. Finally, great care has been taken to ensure the highest level of acoustic performance to maximize the interior comfort and livability of the homes.

In short, although the project is compact, it integrates meaningfully into its surroundings and offers high-quality housing where special attention was paid to maximizing the integration of greenery and the mediation between public and private spaces.