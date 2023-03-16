Submit a Project Advertise
World
Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design

Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design

Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Social Housing
Waasmunster, Belgium
  • Site Supervision : Alec Bouten
  • Partner In Charge : Karel De Mulder
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Housing (apartments, individual houses, …)
  • City : Waasmunster
  • Country : Belgium
Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jelle Vans Photography
© Jelle Vans Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Three intertwined volumes of flats and individual homes for rent were created a stone's throw away from the city center of Waasmunster, Belgium. The buildings are all centered around a collective green courtyard. Paths, footbridges, and external staircases connect the housing units, animate the new outdoor space, and promote social cohesion through interaction.

Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jelle Vans Photography
© Jelle Vans Photography
Ground Floor Plan - scale 1-250
Ground Floor Plan - scale 1-250

The buildings are dense, without compromising the quality of the interstitial spaces between private indoor and outdoor spaces. A sustainable approach is expressed through the sparing use of the site area, the choice of building materials that are both long-lasting and low-maintenance, and the use of green roofs to delay rainwater discharge into the sewer system. Furthermore, efforts are being made to improve the fauna and flora in the area and the site is also equipped with a large bicycle shed to encourage bicycle use by its residents.

Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jelle Vans Photography
© Jelle Vans Photography
Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows
© Jelle Vans Photography
© Jelle Vans Photography

The project is made up of twenty-five social housing units, spread over three residential volumes. These volumes combine four houses with ground-level access and twenty-one very diverse flats and duplexes. Seven of the apartments are adapted for people with reduced mobility. The program is supplemented by basement storage and a spacious bicycle shed. Both are accessible via a ramp and an external lift. The ramp pulls air and natural light into the underground space in an aesthetically pleasing way.

Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jelle Vans Photography
© Jelle Vans Photography
Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jelle Vans Photography
© Jelle Vans Photography

The project was finished in red face brick with white aluminum framing the openings. To ensure privacy, a combination of internal and external terraces was used. The volumes are topped with fully integrated green roofs and the houses are equipped with the latest ventilation, heating, and cooling technology. Finally, great care has been taken to ensure the highest level of acoustic performance to maximize the interior comfort and livability of the homes.

Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jelle Vans Photography
© Jelle Vans Photography

In short, although the project is compact, it integrates meaningfully into its surroundings and offers high-quality housing where special attention was paid to maximizing the integration of greenery and the mediation between public and private spaces.

Dendermondse Volkswoningen Housing / A2D architecture 2 design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jelle Vans Photography
© Jelle Vans Photography

Top #Tags