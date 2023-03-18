Submit a Project Advertise
Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, WindowsHamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, HandrailHamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Stairs, FacadeHamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Neyshabur, Iran
  • Architects: Arc Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1326
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Arash Akhtaran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Khaneno, Shishe Imeni Shargh, Zarin Mahtab
  • Lead Architects : Alireza Abbasi, Esmaeil Salehi
  • Design Team : Mohammad Amin Abbasi, Misagh Hoseynzadeh, Zahra Abbasi
  • Graphic : Mahtab Rezayi
  • Coordinator : Saeid Taheri
  • Structural Engineer : Mehdi Jahanbakhsh
  • Mechanical Engineer : Mehdi Noroozi
  • Contractor : Mehdi Jalili
  • Project Manager : Behrouz Fathabadi
  • City : Neyshabur
  • Country : Iran
Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Brick, Facade
© Arash Akhtaran

Text description provided by the architects. Hamyab 24 Company began tracking stolen mobile phones in Neyshabur in 2016. Today, it is a successful start-up with over 100 employees. However, due to the nature of their work, the employees experienced higher levels of stress, resulting in reduced efficiency. The company needed a solution to increase productivity while reducing stress levels. On the other hand, the nature of the activities of the company required that different sections have continuous interaction and multiple meetings during the day.

Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Arash Akhtaran
Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Image 19 of 31
Plan - Ground Floor
Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Arash Akhtaran

To address this challenge, the project design was based on two principles: reducing employee stress and increasing efficiency, while establishing interaction between different sections of the company. in a way that the privacy of each section is protected. Therefore, to create a sense of security we had to use a collectively shared root, for example, childhood memories that sometimes are brought back by simply being in familiar spaces and places like a family house or a historic context. Using the Iranian house pattern with a central courtyard originates from here. Houses that while maintaining privacy, sometimes housed several families and hosted their interactions.

Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Stairs, Facade
© Arash Akhtaran
Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Image 26 of 31
North 3D Elevation
Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Arash Akhtaran
Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Arash Akhtaran

In this project, the central courtyard is the turning point, the heart of the building, and the unifying element of our spaces.  joint meeting rooms and all the other spaces are formed around the courtyard and different floors which in addition to creating connections and interactions on each floor, formed a vertical connection in the project. Glass ceiling was used in the building to create a variety of light and shade during the day and a connection with the outside space. The southern breeze flows in the building thanks to the awning windows and we also used the yards and terraces for more interaction between the employees on different altitudinal levels.

Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Arash Akhtaran
Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Image 27 of 31
South 3D Elevation
Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Arash Akhtaran

Bricks, cyan color (as Neyshabur’s symbol), and the arch as the entrance are some other features of this project. In fact, we were trying to design a workplace but for living; a safe place committed to the diminished past architecture accompanied with modern patterns in the simplest way possible far away from any complications, a memorable and genuine space where the work and life of several families happen. This project is an effort to take the buildings out of the customary office forms and change them into a place where peace and a sense of belonging are a priority.

Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows
© Arash Akhtaran

Address:Neyshabur, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran

About this office
Arc Architecture Studio
Office

Brick

