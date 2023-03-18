Hamyab 24 Office / Arc Architecture Studio

+ 26

Offices • Neyshabur, Iran Architects: Arc Architecture Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1326 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Arash Akhtaran

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Khaneno , Shishe Imeni Shargh , Zarin Mahtab

Lead Architects : Alireza Abbasi, Esmaeil Salehi

Design Team : Mohammad Amin Abbasi, Misagh Hoseynzadeh, Zahra Abbasi

Graphic : Mahtab Rezayi

Coordinator : Saeid Taheri

Structural Engineer : Mehdi Jahanbakhsh

Mechanical Engineer : Mehdi Noroozi

Contractor : Mehdi Jalili

Project Manager : Behrouz Fathabadi

City : Neyshabur

Country : Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Hamyab 24 Company began tracking stolen mobile phones in Neyshabur in 2016. Today, it is a successful start-up with over 100 employees. However, due to the nature of their work, the employees experienced higher levels of stress, resulting in reduced efficiency. The company needed a solution to increase productivity while reducing stress levels. On the other hand, the nature of the activities of the company required that different sections have continuous interaction and multiple meetings during the day.

To address this challenge, the project design was based on two principles: reducing employee stress and increasing efficiency, while establishing interaction between different sections of the company. in a way that the privacy of each section is protected. Therefore, to create a sense of security we had to use a collectively shared root, for example, childhood memories that sometimes are brought back by simply being in familiar spaces and places like a family house or a historic context. Using the Iranian house pattern with a central courtyard originates from here. Houses that while maintaining privacy, sometimes housed several families and hosted their interactions.

In this project, the central courtyard is the turning point, the heart of the building, and the unifying element of our spaces. joint meeting rooms and all the other spaces are formed around the courtyard and different floors which in addition to creating connections and interactions on each floor, formed a vertical connection in the project. Glass ceiling was used in the building to create a variety of light and shade during the day and a connection with the outside space. The southern breeze flows in the building thanks to the awning windows and we also used the yards and terraces for more interaction between the employees on different altitudinal levels.

Bricks, cyan color (as Neyshabur’s symbol), and the arch as the entrance are some other features of this project. In fact, we were trying to design a workplace but for living; a safe place committed to the diminished past architecture accompanied with modern patterns in the simplest way possible far away from any complications, a memorable and genuine space where the work and life of several families happen. This project is an effort to take the buildings out of the customary office forms and change them into a place where peace and a sense of belonging are a priority.