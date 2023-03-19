Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos

SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos

Save
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos

SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Facade, HandrailSARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassSARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Glass, ColumnSARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsSARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Atienza Maure Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1275
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Jaume Ramírez Studio, OWL Furniture & Objects
  • Architect : Alonso Atienza Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Maure Blesa
  • Intern : Pablo Hernando
  • Landscape : Camp Rubí
  • City : Barcelona
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Image 15 of 17
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorenzo Zandri

Context. The project is the construction of a building between party walls of 12 houses in Barcelona. It is located on a narrow plot between Còrsega and Sardenya streets, adjacent to the corner but without access to the block patio. This almost residual condition in the Eixample fabric led us to propose a façade that was as transparent as possible, connecting the houses as much as possible with the Mediterranean climate of Barcelona but at the same time protecting them from the sun and from a street with a lot of motorized traffic.

Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Second floor
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri

Our clearest references at first were the facades with lattice systems and brise soleil from some local projects by architects such as Mitjans, Coderch, or Bofill, but we were immediately fascinated by the simplicity of the rear facades of the Eixample, with their apparent non-design, practicality and beauty.

Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Column
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Image 17 of 17
Detail
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Lorenzo Zandri

Materiality. The project explores the potential of these nineteenth-century façades of the Eixample block patios, with glazed galleries protected by simple wooden roller shutters and which, when opened, form continuous balconies along the entire façade. We have adopted this Mediterranean shading system with a bespoke design of motorized standard pine shutters mounted on folding aluminum carpentry. By using commercial wood blinds we ensure that they can be easily and inexpensively repaired or replaced. 

Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri

The aluminum windows here also go from floor to ceiling to achieve that feeling of maximum openness in the summer and winter gardens, with polished concrete floors and exposed concrete slab ceilings. The ground floor has two pass-through duplexes with a rear garden, protected from the street by sliding pine lattices. The upper body can be fully opened to achieve privacy and an overhead light effect that we believe adds great value to homes that normally have poor living conditions.

Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Lorenzo Zandri

A vernacular climatic device. This Mediterranean façade protection system using wooden shutters manages to bring coolness in Barcelona’s hot summers and a large amount of light and a greenhouse effect in its mild winters, in a friendly, simple, and highly effective way.

Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Glass, Column
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:C/ de Sardenya, 356, 08025 Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atienza Maure Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSpain
Cite: "SARDENYA 356 Apartments / Atienza Maure Arquitectos" [Edificio SARDENYA 356 / Atienza Maure Arquitectos] 19 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997986/sardenya-356-apartments-atienza-maure-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags