Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. France
  5. Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes

Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes

Save
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes

Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Image 2 of 38Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Exterior Photography, WindowsSports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior Photography, BeamSports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior PhotographySports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training
Puy-Guillaume, France
Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Exterior Photography
© salemmostefaoui

Text description provided by the architects. The site, remarkable for its position on the eastern edge of the town of Puy Guillaume, is characterized by a space largely open to the Forez mountains and the surrounding countryside. A rural landscape, banal and remarkable at the same time, where the qualities of a hilly horizon mingle with the poor and ordinary constructions of the outskirts of the town. The project plot is occupied by a car park bordering the rugby pitch, municipal workshops, and a car garage.

Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© salemmostefaoui

This an ambiguous situation for a building that ultimately turns out to be the most voluminous of this constructed complex. The project excludes any form of brutality or ruptures in the context by favoring a relationship of complicity with the existing. It establishes its location and its geometry in relation to the clearest and most tangible form and space of the site, the rugby pitch, and finds its expression through the material and formal familiarity with the adjoining buildings.

The project seeks both a connection with the great landscape as well as an urban relationship with the town center and the tertiary, sports, and technical buildings already present. By its scale, its recognizable “iconic” shape, and its location on the back line of the rugby field, it marks a strong and singular presence on the scale of its program. It fully assumes its character as a public facility without being monumental but generously opening its spaces to the outside.

Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Image 2 of 38
© salemmostefaoui
Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Image 34 of 38
Axo

Placed in the upper part of the ground, the sports and cultural hall enjoys an overhanging view of the entire site. It also forms a backdrop that partially obscures the technical services buildings and recomposes a decor refocused on sports activities. The building, beyond its own functionality as a sports hall, has the ambition to highlight this landscaped site of interest on the edge of the town and to reinforce the uses already present. The peripheral path to the rugby field naturally structures and organizes the routes and spaces of the site. We imagine the place on a match day, a time when the crowd is the strongest: The implementation of the project reinforces this existing structure and seeks to materialize this organization clearly.

Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© salemmostefaoui
Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior Photography
© salemmostefaoui
Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Image 33 of 38
Plan
Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior Photography
© salemmostefaoui

It is by a covered and public gallery in the extension of the sports hall that the building clings to the existing. This gallery protects the west facade and defines a friendly public space facing the rugby pitch. The convivial space located at the South-West corner occasionally opens onto the gallery via an outdoor refreshment bar in order to bring added value to the uses already in place on the site.

Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Exterior Photography
© salemmostefaoui

We want the building, instead of being an isolated architectural object, to be a real vector of urbanity and encounter for users and the public. The gallery is one of the devices that allows this. The second benefit of this space is the sports hall. The slenderness of the corbelled structure over the entire length of the facade creates a generous cover protecting the sports hall from the western light while maintaining total transparency and continuity with the outside.

Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam
© salemmostefaoui
Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© salemmostefaoui

The volume of the construction, in the form of a «hat» in a wooden frame clad in a metal skin, is the formal expression of the organization of uses: The large hall and the stands are contained in a single volume at the optimized dimensions of 7m under the structure. The other adjoining spaces that do not require great height are organized around the periphery of the room. A high volume for major spaces, and a low volume for secondary spaces. The latter are covered with roofs that give a human scale to the uses and allow a smooth transition between the differentiated spaces of the program.

Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam
© salemmostefaoui
Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Image 36 of 38
Section

The outdoor gallery belongs to these spaces under the roofs. It benefits from a strategic position facing the rugby pitch to the west and forms a thickness between the interior and the exterior. The project, wishing to integrate as well as possible in this territory, also wants to be a vector of construction sectors and local know-how, especially of the wood sector of the territories of the «massif central», thus obtaining the BTMC label.

Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Column
© salemmostefaoui

The project strives, through the choice of a wooden structure and its general volumetry, to offer an interior space characterized by the use of raw and resistant materials. The structure's design contributes to the interior space's “rustic” quality. The mastery of light in the large room is controlled, guaranteeing optimal comfort for the practice of sport. It is naturally lit and has an unobstructed view of the outside, both to provide views of the rugby pitch and the landscape beyond, but also to show its activities from the outside.

Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© salemmostefaoui

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:63290 Puy-Guillaume, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Link Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingFrance
Cite: "Sports and Cultural Hall / Link Architectes" 16 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997981/sports-and-cultural-hall-link-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags