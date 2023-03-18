Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten

Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten

Save
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten

Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Interior Photography, WindowsVilla Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Interior Photography, KitchenVilla Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Interior PhotographyVilla Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardVilla Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Switzerland
Save this picture!
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kuster Frey

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located on the edge of the settlement with transition to agricultural green areas, isolated industrial facilities, and highways. The compact volume of the house appears closed to the street.  The asymmetrical gable roof acts as a borrowing from the traditional residential houses in the immediate vicinity.

Save this picture!
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Kuster Frey

Upon entering, the spatial guiding figure of the house reveals itself. At the heart of the introverted building, focused on family life, is a landscaped courtyard. The courtyard creates a clear spatial hierarchy while framing sections of sky and earth where landscape and architecture combine.

Save this picture!
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kuster Frey
Save this picture!
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Kuster Frey
Save this picture!
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Interior Photography
© Kuster Frey

On the first floor, living, cooking, dining and Arvenstube gather around the courtyard in a circumferential room continuum. The courtyard and two air spaces create a rhythmic division of the interior of the house and allow for a variety of visual relationships. Deliberately placed openings let the morning sun into the dining area and the evening sun into the living area.

Save this picture!
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Interior Photography
© Kuster Frey

A circumferential corridor on the upper floor provides access to the bedrooms and the guest area. At different times of the year, the glass surfaces of the courtyard provide a view of the crown of the fan maple tree with its yellow-reddish autumn color.

Save this picture!
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Image 17 of 18
Section 2

The basement is constructed as a solid structure, the upper floors are designed as a wooden element construction. The wood-concrete hybrid ceiling of the first floor enables thermal advantages in the warm summer months due to its storage capacity. Wood as a naturally renewable building material with its indoor climatic advantages, a PV system for power generation and the use of geothermal energy as heating energy underline the sustainability claim of the building owner.

Save this picture!
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Interior Photography
© Kuster Frey

The interior of the house is simple and materialized with few building materials. Mineral trowel finishes on floors and wet rooms, oak wood on windows, balustrades and fixtures, lime plaster on walls and ceilings, and the pine wood of the reading area on the first floor filling the living space with its fragrance. 

Save this picture!
Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade
© Kuster Frey

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Urben Seyboth Architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Villa Meisenweg / Urben Seyboth Architekten" 18 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997955/villa-meisenweg-urben-seyboth-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags