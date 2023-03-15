Submit a Project Advertise
World
Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica

Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, BeamArt & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamArt & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, ChairArt & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, TableArt & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Wellbeing
Frýdek-Místek, Czech Republic
  • Architects: studio ondrejbelica
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Václav Novák
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Signify
  • Design And Realization : Ondřej Bělica, Clair Plum
  • Technology : Ondřej Bělica
  • City : Frýdek-Místek
  • Country : Czech Republic
Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Beam
© Václav Novák

Text description provided by the architects. A shared studio was created in the space of former medical practices in a cultural heritage building in the square in Frýdek-Místek. We created a multifunctional space with a hair salon, an architectural-sculptural studio, and a residential floor using our own resources. The main elements are wooden structures made from low-cost materials such as roof battens, spruce boards, polycarbonate, and steel profiles. Since we realized the interior for ourselves, many elements and details were created during construction.

Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Door, Chair, Arch
© Václav Novák
Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Shelving, Chair, Facade
© Václav Novák

The central motif of the salon is a triangle. It creates a stage, a suspended LED light, and a mobile triangular object with mirrors and reception. We uncovered the original paintings on the main wall and created a large-format image. Solid spruce wood shelves are anchored to the wall, and stainless steel work surfaces with storage space are located on either side. The studio is dominated by a lattice structure that divides the space into a working and a resting area. A vaulted multifunctional room and a workshop with a wooden shelving system are connected to the space.

Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Václav Novák
Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Image 21 of 21
Floor plan

We are used to being in nature and sleeping in it. We lived in a mountain cottage, and this way of life is very close to us. So we brought the cottage to the square. We carefully selected, cut, processed, painted, and assembled every piece of wood ourselves. All materials are local and sourced from small local companies. When it was the hardest, friends and family came to help us. 

Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair
© Václav Novák
Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Table
© Václav Novák

There is no furniture in the studio that was bought. Every item was created by us. Except for chairs, a sofa, and a few chairs that we adopted because we like to give things a second life. The flowers are with us, except for a few adopted ones, for several years. We are glad that we managed to create a place that functions as a single organism. We worked on it for three months as one team, and it brought us closer together. Since there is a lot of movement of people, we also tried to create a space where they would feel comfortable. 

Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Closet
© Václav Novák
Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Václav Novák
Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair
© Václav Novák

Thus, this oasis of calm, our small piece of nature in the middle of the square in our hometown, was created.

Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica - Interior Photography
© Václav Novák

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Frýdek-Místek, Czech Republic

studio ondrejbelica
Cite: "Art & Hair Studio / studio ondrejbelica" 15 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997945/art-and-hair-studio-studio-ondrejbelica> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags