Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos

Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos

Save
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos

Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographySanto António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Interior Photography, FacadeSanto António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, GardenSanto António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, FacadeSanto António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Estoril, Portugal
  • Coordination : José Adrião
  • Project Manager : Ana Grácio
  • Team : Carlos Jorrim, Carolina Pedro, Diego Fortun, Gonçalo Diniz, Leonardo Marchesi, Ricardo Ramalho, Ruben Figueiredo
  • Landscape Architecture : F|C Arquitectura Paisagista
  • Interior Design : Frederico d'Orey, QuartoSala
  • Stability : 360 Engineering
  • Specialties : NeoGET
  • Measurements And Budgets : Perfectus
  • Construction Company : Amplify
  • Inspection : Luís Machado, Miguel Rodrigues
  • Architectural Survey : Pedro José
  • Topographic Survey : Rodrigo Basílio
  • Graphic Design : João M. Machado
  • City : Estoril
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa de Santo António in Estoril was originally designed in 1972 by architects José Bruschi and Virgílio Leal da Costa. The building has now undergone renovation work.

Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Image 31 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Originally configured as an L-shaped building, the volumetric design makes the underlying architectural concept clearly apparent. On the northern side, a vertical, cylindrical shape and two box-like sections of different heights and without window openings mark the entrance to the complex from the street, while blocking out any view of the inner part of the property or the scenery to the south. By contrast, upon entering the building, these sections open up to the south and west, extending the interior space out towards the garden.

Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The renovation took these architectural features into consideration and generally left the form of the building unchanged from its original design.

Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In order to enhance the building’s relationship with the outside, the pool was moved to land lower down, making it invisible from inside the property and increasing the garden space. The new pergola structure provides a shady perimeter around the outside of the building and serves as an open patio that flows out from the south-facing living rooms and bedrooms. The pergola defines a series of new outdoor living spaces and allows the inhabitants to gaze out over the landscape from shady spots.

Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Table, Facade, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Image 34 of 34
Cross section
Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Inside the building, the functional layout of the space has been retained, with occasional adjustments. The kitchen area has been opened up to the living space for more fluid, versatile use. The floors, comprising the thick stone tiles of the original house, have been preserved. The domed ceilings were removed to make the most of the space permitted by the existing roof slabs.

Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden, Handrail, Deck
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

On the southern side, the sole extension flows through from the kitchen and dining space. A terrace area was created above this new extension, which serves as an outdoor dining area shaded by the pergola. The basement beneath this extension contains a new office/studio space.

Save this picture!
Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
José Adrião Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Santo António House / José Adrião Arquitetos" [Casa Santo António / José Adrião Arquitetos] 16 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997942/santo-antonio-house-jose-adriao-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags