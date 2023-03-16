Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group

Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group

Save
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group

Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Exterior PhotographyLibrary in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Exterior PhotographyLibrary in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Interior PhotographyLibrary in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Interior PhotographyLibrary in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Library
Guangzhou, China
  • Cheif Architect : Jian Zhang
  • Design Team : Baian Chen, Hongfeng Chu
  • Structural Design Team : Fuxi Chen, Shaochang Zheng, Yin Zhou, Zhenfei Gong, Xi Tang
  • Mep Team : Qiang Huang, Dengying Wu, Fenghua Ling, Zixuan Huang, Yang Yang
  • Structural Design : GUANGZHOU HANHUA ARCHITECTS+ENGINEERS CO. LTD
  • Mep Design : Guangdong Huafang Engineering Design Co., Ltd
  • Owner : Guangdong Tianren Shanshui Tourism Management Company
  • City : Guangzhou
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Exterior Photography
© Wenrui Ye

Text description provided by the architects. In the suburbs of Guangzhou, there is a health, resort, and art community, covering an area of 15,000 acres, called Tian Ren Shan Shui Land Art Community. An important building is necessary for the elderly can feel the core spirit of the community: regaining the value of life. The building should be steady enough to become a symbol of the community, and a flowing shape contains vitality and vitality, a touching space that evokes the resonance of the heart.

Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Wenrui Ye
Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Image 20 of 23
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Exterior Photography
© Wenrui Ye

The project site is a triangular valley of about 1,000 square meters. Surrounded by roads on three sides, the height difference of the site is large. One side is close to a tall retaining wall. The building plan adapts to the boundary of the site, and after evenly retreating the boundary, it encloses a trapezoidal plan of about 500 square meters. The spirit of the building is regaining passion for life, the same as a movie called <<Scent of a woman>>, which tells the story about a blind officer who is about to give up his life, and finally rekindles his passion affected by a young man accompanied with him. The architectural design is inspired by the classical scene of the film, a tango of the protagonist in a restaurant: the elegance and passion of the dance symbolize the enthusiasm of life.

Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Exterior Photography
© Wenrui Ye
Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Image 22 of 23
Elevation
Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Exterior Photography
© Wenrui Ye

The building form has been simplified into two concise lines: A strong straight line forms a 24-meter-high wall. A soft and stretching curve forms the curvy roof that transitions from horizontal to vertical. The form represents the elegant tango dancers. Combined with the surrounding topography, the simple architectural form coexists harmoniously with the surrounding hills and woods, creating a powerful and comfortable visual impact.

Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Interior Photography
© Wenrui Ye
Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Wenrui Ye

The walls and roof of the building are as-cast finish concrete, a simple and original material to express the building's form. The formwork process for hyperboloid roofs and gradient eaves is a challenge. The designer provides an accurate three-dimensional model, and the builder decomposes the building model into a formwork support purlin of the appropriate scale, uses CNC mold machine tools at the site to process, and finally completes a perfect hyperboloid formwork.

Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Exterior Photography
© Wenrui Ye
Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Interior Photography
© Wenrui Ye

The interior space of the building consists of concrete walls and a roof. Sunlight can directly hit the ground through a 24-meter-high slit and creates a towering and tranquil atmosphere as a Gothic church, keeping people quiet, reading, and thinking.

Save this picture!
Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group - Interior Photography
© Wenrui Ye

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hongshi Village, Taiping Town, Conghua District, Guangzhou City, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Design Center of Haoyuan Group
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryChina
Cite: "Library in the Valley / Design Center of Haoyuan Group" 16 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997931/library-in-the-valley-design-center-of-haoyuan-group> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wenrui Ye

山谷图书馆 / 昊源集团设计中心

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags