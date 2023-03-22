Submit a Project Advertise
World
Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio

Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio

Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsCasa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, SinkCasa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior PhotographyCasa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, ChairCasa Mueble / Heimat Studio - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Sevilla, Spain
  • Architects: Heimat Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ángeles Molina
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Saloni, Garcopró SL, MARAZZI
  • Design And Execution : Javier Salvador, Yago García
  • Work Supervision : Javier Salvador
  • Construction : Garcopró SL
  • City : Sevilla
  • Country : Spain
Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Sink
© Ángeles Molina
Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Image 11 of 13
Axo
Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Countertop
© Ángeles Molina

Text description provided by the architects. The assignment consisted in the refurbishment of a small flat located in the historic centre of Seville, with a surface area of 55m2. The need of the clients to create a new space containing two bedrooms, kitchen, dining room and living room posed a major challenge. The external façade of the building is in front of a small square facing south, so the spaces most used during the day were turned towards it. In contrast, the night-facing spaces are located around the interior courtyard.

Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography
© Ángeles Molina
Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Image 12 of 13
Plan
Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Ángeles Molina

With the main objective of achieving flexible and open-plan spaces, an intermediate space is used as a hinge, which will sometimes be used as an office, sometimes as a guest bedroom with a folding bed and at other times as a unified part of the main living space. In this way, it is designed as an indeterminate space open to the transformation of uses. The flat is structured by a piece of furniture that surrounds the floor plan as a container of elements to free up the space. Sometimes it is a wardrobe, other times a wall, a work table, a bed and shelving and it even merges with the kitchen itself. The strategy with the material sought to minimise the number of elements used, so that the material would contribute to unify the spatial operation of a flat of reduced dimensions. Birch wood was chosen for the container furniture, thus unifying the image of the project. The exterior windows are also made of natural wood in the interior of the spaces and white lacquered on the exterior face in the courtyard. The 2-leaf windows have been replaced by a single one, to enjoy better views and have a connection with the exterior and the small balcony with vegetation, maintaining the Andalusian tradition.

Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ángeles Molina
Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Image 13 of 13
Sections
Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Ángeles Molina

In addition, for the floor, large-format cement-coloured stoneware was chosen in order to provide a homogeneous, continuous and practical sensation. Finally, the remaining interior is painted white, so that the house can absorb as much natural light as possible, which, together with the choice of a light wood such as birch, finishes off the spaces in a pleasant way.

Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Ángeles Molina

Casa Mueble / Heimat Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Ángeles Molina

Top #Tags