Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier

Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier

Save
Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier

Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, StairsVila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, BedroomVila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, WindowsVila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Shelving, DoorVila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Detail
Caniço, Portugal
  • Architects: COM/O atelier
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Lead Architects : Joana Duarte
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© ® Mariana Lopes

Text description provided by the architects. Vila Venus Sol is a house located in the area of ​​Caniço de Baixo on Madeira island. Being a renovation whose original project from the 1970s did not have characteristics of particular interest and whose construction was of inferior quality, the option was a total intervention through a “tabula rasa” operation. Thus, the entire interior was demolished, the outer envelope was consolidated and its original volume restored in order to take advantage of the high ceiling provided by the existing sloping roof.

Save this picture!
Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© ® Mariana Lopes
Save this picture!
Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Image 17 of 17
Floor Plan

Inserted in an exceptional location, right in front of the sea, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the house seeks to bring the landscape to its interior while aiming to control the intense sunlight in the region. In this sense, the windows are designed through several layers that constitute light filters that control the house's luminosity and temperature. At the same time, these filters transpose the green surroundings into the interior through reflections and shadows.

Save this picture!
Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© ® Mariana Lopes
Save this picture!
Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Door, Bed, Bedroom
© ® Mariana Lopes

In terms of its organization, the longitudinal axis North-South establishes a gradation between spaces of a private nature and spaces of a social nature, between shadow and light.

Save this picture!
Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier - Interior Photography, Windows
© ® Mariana Lopes

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
COM/O atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailPortugal
Cite: "Vila Venus Sol Apartment / COM/O atelier" [Vila Venus Sol / COM/O atelier] 15 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997904/vila-venus-sol-apartment-com-o-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags