World
House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - More Images+ 55

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lousada, Portugal
  • Architects: Helder da Rocha Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cortizo
  • Construction : FHF Construções
  • Engineering : EC - Unique Building Solutions
  • Landscape : SL Paisagistas
  • City : Lousada
  • Country : Portugal
House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In Santa Marinha we had to make three entrances. I don't remember doing anything like that, although that's what we enjoy the most - drawing the entrance and also drawing the terrain. And it is always the most difficult delivery. The exercise was limited by an urban subdivision.

House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The implantation was defined, and the distances and the number of floors.
We had a rectangle measuring 10 meters by 14 meters to occupy, two floors. The client did not want to build so much area. The solution was to open a patio in the south, to eat the construction area, and illuminate and ventilate the house. On the 0th floor, in relation to the street, we have the rooms, where we make an entrance.

House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Image 42 of 60
Site plan
House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Image 55 of 60
Sketch
House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio

On the -1 floor, in relation to the ground at the lowest level, we have the common areas open to the landscape, to the inner courtyard, and to two entrances. One entrance through the courtyard and another through the living room. It is never advisable to make multiple entries, for several reasons. Here, apparently, the opposite was valid. We don't even know where the Entrance is.

House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Image 59 of 60
Model
House in Santa Marinha / Helder da Rocha Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

