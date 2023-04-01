Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME

The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME

Save
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME

The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Chair, TableThe Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, FacadeThe Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior PhotographyThe Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, ChairThe Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: XFRAME
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :yuuuunstudio
  • Lead Architect : Yuwei Wang
  • Design Team : Naichen Wang, Zhengyou Chen, Xinyi Lv, Wei Zhang, Tamim Negm
  • Chief Construction And Tectonic Consultants : David Song
  • Construction : VCAN
  • Client : Tezign Shanghai Information Technology Co Ltd
  • City : Shanghai
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography
© yuuuunstudio

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the Lumina Center on the West Bund of Shanghai, Tezign is a well-known Internet and AI technology company featuring diverse working models and relatively flat management methods. Employees have the freedom to define their roles and ways of working. At the beginning of the project, the client described the entire office environment and atmosphere as a school campus, hoping that employees could freely choose to adapt their corner or switch between multi scenarios.

Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Image 35 of 38
functional layout
Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Table
© yuuuunstudio

Our design strategy is to consider the entire working environment as a city. Through the typological method, we have inducted 4 scenarios and propose 4 types: Monuments, Dwellings, Streets, and Townhall. They respectively correspond to: 1/The ‘thick wall’ as a monumental infrastructure, employees can choose different spatial types according to the nature of their work. 2/ Dwellings – Undefined usages of customized furniture and facilities. 3/Street—an interpretable interface between monuments and dwellings. 4/ Townhall - a multifunctional square prepared for large-scale events, exhibitions, and lectures.

Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© yuuuunstudio

By using the 'Thick Wall' concept, a 3D space is extruded from the two-dimensional wall of the fire circular walkway which is then hollowed out by fixed programs such as meetings, informal discussions, phone calls, live broadcast rooms, storage compartments, and libraries. Therefore, the thick wall is an infrastructure that can be reserved and used according to demand. We hope that it constitutes a symbol like a monument in the city, with a gesture of refusal to prevent the entry of various personal items and informal ways of use.

Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Image 37 of 38
thick wall
Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Chair
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography
© yuuuunstudio

Dwellings - a space to be defined. The wooden boxes in the open office area, the semi-open thick wall space, and the office furniture that can be combined freely allow flexibility according to groups’ interests and habits. The inserted wooden box among working desks allows employees to depart from their computers and have a quick discussion at any time, or switch to a private working scenario.

Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© yuuuunstudio

The open area of thick walls and wooden boxes become an extension of the office area, a place where inspiration and thinking collide at any time. We customized the desk with marine boards that can be used for storage. The different orientations of the seat layout can deregulate the way of use, and the void space between them allows employees to define.

Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© yuuuunstudio

The street is a space between the thick wall and the uncertain open working area. The open area of the thick wall work with the pantry to allow chance encounters and guide informal communication to happen at any time. A third scenario other than focused working and focused communication has been formed. We hope that what people can see while walking on the 'street' is a changing street facade, so that the shape of the thick wall echoes the internal program, sometimes transparent and sometimes closed. Sometimes you can peek inside through the circular window, and sometimes you can sit down on a street bench.

Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Facade
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography
© yuuuunstudio

The large space at the entrance is named town hall, which is equipped with a pantry, multi-functional room, meeting room, interview room, bulletin board, and other ancillary functions. The steps, through changes, can enclose various scenes such as theaters, exhibition halls, team building, training, etc.

Save this picture!
The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© yuuuunstudio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:NO.175, Longyao Road, Xuhui district, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
XFRAME
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "The Vigorous Thick Wall / XFRAME" 01 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997855/the-vigorous-thick-wall-xframe> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© yuuuunstudio

特赞星扬西岸中心总部办公室 / 乂口设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags