World
Houses, Renovation
The Netherlands
Farmhouse Transformation / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tim van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. This typical dutch long-gabled farmhouse is located in a protected village and has cultural and historical value. For the renovation, we designed the farmhouse in such a way that towards the village, the historic appearance is preserved and strengthened, but towards the spacious and deep backyard the building unfolds as a modern villa. Both on the outside and on the inside, a contrast has been applied: between historic and contemporary, between seclusion and openness.

Farmhouse Transformation / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Tim van de Velde
Farmhouse Transformation / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Tim van de Velde

A unified extension across the full width of the long-gabled farmhouse brings a modern layer and an ideal connection to the outdoors. After all, it was the client's wish to involve the garden as much as possible in their daily life.

Farmhouse Transformation / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten - Image 25 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Farmhouse Transformation / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten - Image 26 of 28
Plan - First floor

Residents can now choose the enclosed cozy spaciousness of the historic farmhouse or opt for the open connection to the garden. A wide wooden overhang frames the glass facade and provides shade.

Farmhouse Transformation / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Tim van de Velde
Farmhouse Transformation / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten - Interior Photography, Facade
© Tim van de Velde
Farmhouse Transformation / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Tim van de Velde

The mixture of different ambiances and of materials makes this design unique in its spatial experience. No space is the same and all have their own qualities. The meeting of modernity and tradition not only comes together in the architecture but is also carried through in all the details of the interior.

Farmhouse Transformation / Wenink Holtkamp Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tim van de Velde

