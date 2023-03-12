Kindergarten Lagundo / feld72

-
Architects: feld72
- Area : 1269 m²
- Year : 2022
Photographs :David Schreyer
- Collaborators : Elisabetta Carboni, Therese Eberl, Marie Falser, Markus Gianmoena, Sebastian Gremmelspacher, Valentin Heuwieser, Gerhard Mair
- City : Algund
- Country : Italy
Text description provided by the architects. eld72 has expanded a kindergarten in Lagundo, above Merano in South Tyrol, Italy. The extension of the kindergarten was designed to continue the dialog between flat and pitched roofs of the existing with a two-story gable-roofed building and a two-story flat-roofed structure.
It connects to the northeastern part of the property which was designed by architect Gutweniger Willy in 1976.
The aim of the extension was a holistic ecological construction method from the start, with the annex designed as a glue-free solid wood building with a wooden façade and green roofs. The solid wooden walls create a pleasant indoor climate due to their mass and texture.
Another consideration was the spatial integration of the open learning landscape shared by German and Italian-speaking groups. The focus of the extension is on the encounter zones, opening up the possibility of togetherness, not only architecturally but also pedagogically.