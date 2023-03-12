Kindergarten Lagundo / feld72

+ 6

Collaborators : Elisabetta Carboni, Therese Eberl, Marie Falser, Markus Gianmoena, Sebastian Gremmelspacher, Valentin Heuwieser, Gerhard Mair

City : Algund

Country : Italy

Text description provided by the architects. eld72 has expanded a kindergarten in Lagundo, above Merano in South Tyrol, Italy. The extension of the kindergarten was designed to continue the dialog between flat and pitched roofs of the existing with a two-story gable-roofed building and a two-story flat-roofed structure.

It connects to the northeastern part of the property which was designed by architect Gutweniger Willy in 1976.

The aim of the extension was a holistic ecological construction method from the start, with the annex designed as a glue-free solid wood building with a wooden façade and green roofs. The solid wooden walls create a pleasant indoor climate due to their mass and texture.

Another consideration was the spatial integration of the open learning landscape shared by German and Italian-speaking groups. The focus of the extension is on the encounter zones, opening up the possibility of togetherness, not only architecturally but also pedagogically.