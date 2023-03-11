Compartir Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo

+ 9

Partners : Oliver Franz Schmidt, Natali Canas del Pozo, Lucas Echeveste Lacy Team leaders: Daniel Trujillo, Ricard Fabregat

Lighting : MMaslighing

City : Barcelona

Country : Spain

Brief & concept. Our clients aimed to bring the essence of the Mediterranean town of Cadaques, home of their first restaurant, to their new gastronomic concept in Barcelona. Slate roads, blue windows to the Sea, vessels rocking on the bay, and wicker craftsmanship invading its streets are part of the artsy spirit of Dali's town. Our design aims to recreate this picturesque spirit but reinterpreted from a contemporary urban perspective.

The restaurant is located in a classic venue in the Eixample district, with a spectacular steel structure dated from the beginning of the past century. One of those spaces where one would envision an art gallery with large abstract paintings, which is so common in this neighborhood. And so it is that we have imagined the design: an ample white space presided by three blue abstract "windows" towards the Mediterranean Sea: a sculptural, a pictorial, and a textile window. Each of these "windows" became an opportunity to collaborate with a different local artist, with whom we created custom-made pieces for the restaurant.

The curved shapes of mirrors and wicker dividers bring a warm counterpoint, converted into lamps of warm light scattered along the space, and bringing privacy to the tables, one of our client's priorities. They recreate an abstract landscape of sails and vessels, referencing the bay of Cadaques. Bars and kitchens have simple and bold shapes, and they perform as energy nodes activating the different areas of the restaurant.

Materiality. We look for a warm, light materiality with a Mediterranean touch, translated into warm white textured surfaces and a general handmade touch. Different natural materials connect us with the architectural landscape of Cadaqués. The grey tone of the slate stone and its application in "trencadís" (traditional Mediterranean technique), together with the natural terracotta tile color, in contrast with the abstract and intense blue of the windows, create a powerful set that can be read in almost pictorial terms and are intended to dialogue with the stunning compositions of colour and texture of the dishes of the Restaurant Compartir.

100% local. All the materials and products used in the project are 100% local, together with the artists and artisans with whom we collaborated to create custom-made pieces for the restaurant. The restaurant is in a classic venue in the Eixample district of Barcelona, with a spectacular steel structure. One of those spaces where one would envision an art gallery, which is so common in this neighborhood. And so it is that we have imagined the design: an ample white space presided by three blue abstract "windows" towards the Mediterranean Sea: a sculptural, a pictorial, and a textile window. These "windows" were custom-designed and created in collaboration with local artists and artisans.