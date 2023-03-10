Submit a Project Advertise
World
  5. House in Shimouma / I.R.A.

House in Shimouma / I.R.A.

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Setagaya City, Japan
House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nao Takahashi

Text description provided by the architects. This is a housing construction project for a family of four in a densely populated residential area in the center of Tokyo. The client desired a spacious living environment on this site, taking into consideration the site's topography with elevation differences, small lot size, and shading regulations, aiming for a space that feels more expansive.

House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Interior Photography, Table
© Nao Takahashi
House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Image 29 of 33
Plan - Ground Floor
House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Windows, Countertop, Chair
© Nao Takahashi

By incorporating skip floors in various rooms and continuously connecting rooms with level differences, a three-dimensional and deep space was achieved. As for the spatial design, rather than opening towards the densely populated housing area, the focus was on opening towards the interior of the building.

House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Interior Photography
© Nao Takahashi
House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Image 32 of 33
Section 01
House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table
© Nao Takahashi

The dining, living room, and terrace are recognized in a three-dimensional manner, and pure sunlight from the top light creates an experience of expanded space beyond the actual space.

House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Interior Photography
© Nao Takahashi
House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nao Takahashi

Additionally, the skip floor design resulted in a large, cantilevered structure, creating parking space and shaded areas, and becoming a catalyst for communication in the neighborhood, while also providing a distinctive facade with functional and aesthetic features for the urban area.

House in Shimouma / I.R.A. - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nao Takahashi

Project gallery

