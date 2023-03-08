Submit a Project Advertise
World
Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS

Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS

Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Institutional Buildings
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  Architects: LESS ARCHITECTS
  Area: 260
  Year: 2022
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: FILOBE, Long Brick
  Lead Architects: Junseung Woo
  Interior Design: SNOW
  Contractor: JKS
Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of LESS, Dongjo Lee, SNOW

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the heart of a historic district adjacent to the Chosun Palace, this building has been meticulously designed to respond sensitively to its surroundings. The narrow, interconnected streets and traditional buildings with varying textures in the area inspired our team to create a pedestrian-friendly design that prioritizes intimacy. The design process involved a detailed analysis of the street's quantity and quality, leading to the building's placement at the rear of the site to create an open space that coexists with the historic building. The resulting rhythm between the narrow alleyway and the open public space is enhanced by a curved brick wall and roof design, which forms an enclosed area that connects to the street on the west side.

Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of LESS, Dongjo Lee, SNOW
Diagram 03
Diagram 03
Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Steel, Beam
Courtesy of LESS, Dongjo Lee, SNOW
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS - Bench, Beam
Courtesy of LESS, Dongjo Lee, SNOW

The façade of the building has been carefully developed to integrate with its historic context while also prioritizing human movement and traditional street logic. It is vertically divided and split by the open space, glazing, entrance, and landscape, allowing for interaction with pedestrians on the street. Inside the building, the narrow alleyway connects communal spaces and leads up to a panoramic roof garden that offers views of the historic city. The void space on each floor connects the interior to the street, taking in natural light and street conditions while accommodating human movement.

Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of LESS, Dongjo Lee, SNOW
Elevation 01
Elevation 01
Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of LESS, Dongjo Lee, SNOW

Environmental sustainability was a key consideration in the design, and the vertically connected void space is controlled by ventilation and daylight, ensuring the building is energy-efficient and provides a comfortable indoor environment for its occupants. Overall, this design creates an inviting, sustainable, and intimate urban environment that honors the site's rich history and provides a functional and aesthetically pleasing space for its occupants and visitors. The popularity of the area among tourists further highlights the success of our design approach, which prioritizes pedestrian-friendly features and sensitivity to the surrounding context.

Volumetric Urban Space / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of LESS, Dongjo Lee, SNOW

Project location

Address: 17-6 Anguk-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

