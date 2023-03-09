Submit a Project Advertise
  Meditation Office / ARO Studio

Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMeditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenMeditation Office / ARO Studio - Interior Photography, ForestMeditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsMeditation Office / ARO Studio - More Images+ 51

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Office Buildings
Bắc Ninh, Vietnam
  • Architects: ARO Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  SV light, TD Furniture, VietNam stone, Xingfa
  • Lead Architects : Dang Minh Trong , Nguyen Van Tan, Nguyen Van Duc
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The story begins when the architect meets the investor in a networking session, because of the meditative sympathy from both. With the desire to bring a workspace with renewable energy for employees. From that topic, the architects at ARO took as the main inspiration to bring into this design.

Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hoang Le
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Image 53 of 56
Plan - 3rd Floor
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hoang Le
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Interior Photography, Forest
© Hoang Le

The project is in an industrial park in Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam, with the function of an executive office for the 5ha factory. The air environment is always an inadequacy for industrial parks, it directly affects the health of workers here. On the other hand, the factory has a lot of concrete surfaces that radiate heat. And with such an approach, we have proposed to direct the building towards the southeast direction, the direction that has the best wind conditions for the locality. In addition, the building must have the function of reducing heat radiation by creating more water surfaces and enhancing trees to reduce some UV rays directly reaching the surface of the building.

Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Hoang Le
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Hoang Le
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Image 55 of 56
Section
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, Forest
© Hoang Le

To increase the intensity of air intake for the spaces, the architects proposed to create horizontal and vertical openings for all floor use. On the other hand, the direct encroachment of UV rays into the glass surfaces must be minimized, which in turn would suggest creating thin films of drooping and standing plants to reduce much of this direct light. When the architects divide many interlocking blocks, it will increase the indirect light, this makes the workspaces of users always use natural light, and rarely need to use artificial light.

Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Hoang Le
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Hoang Le

For investors, it is required that in all workspaces, people must always approach the natural spaces as closely and as much as possible, because the essence of the original human being is one. individuals of natural ecosystems. In modern offices, employees' workspaces are often optimized as much as possible, and every day they must spend 8 hours isolated from the essence of nature, which is not good. So here that will change, think we work very focused but the feeling of working in the middle of a garden, among the sounds of birds, the sound of insects will make our brains heal, and they miraculously reproduce.

Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Garden, Courtyard
© Hoang Le
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Image 50 of 56
Plan - Ground Floor
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hoang Le

Rough concrete is suggested to replace the clean glossy materials commonly found in offices. Condensation of the material makes the depth of the landscape and the material blend together. Most of the first-floor space is used for water and greenery, along with dining and reception spaces. The dining space can open 3 directions to the gardens and koi pond, this creates the most relaxing feeling for the workers after each working hour. The water surface feature and floor voids of the 1st floor facilitate the airflow to bring more steam to cool the entire surface of the upper floors through the floor gaps.

Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Hoang Le
Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

It is recommended that the building block always create openings and voids to create strong air intakes. And the architects used the method of stacking and rotating the blocks around a core of green pillars in the middle of the house, which helped the winds circulate through the spaces. The upstairs spaces all have at least two openings to access the green spaces, if you are stressed and tired at work, you can step outside for a walk, meditate on the top floor, or meditate in the areas. garden. And we changed the mere perception of a dry office by turning it into a therapeutic office space. 

Meditation Office / ARO Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bắc Ninh, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam

ARO Studio
Concrete

Cite: "Meditation Office / ARO Studio" 09 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997612/meditation-office-aro-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

