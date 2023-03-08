Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson

Save this picture! © Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

+ 13

Design : Ming Thompson, Christina Cho Yoo, Shikha Thakali, Celia Poirier

Lighting Designer : Lam Partners

Interaction And Tech Designers : Indistinguishable from Magic

Structural Engineer : MHA Engineering

Gfrc Fabricator : Smart Department NYC

City : New York

Country : United States

Save this picture! © Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Text description provided by the architects. Interwoven is a temporary installation sited on the landmark Flatiron Public Plaza in New York City, where it was visited by over two million passersby during its two-month launch. Designed after eighteen months of the pandemic, Interwoven celebrates the joys of once again intersecting with our community in public space. Inspired by the dynamic geometry of intersections that form the Flatiron Building’s shape and America's woven tapestry of cultures, the installation is an unfolding set of parabolic archways that frame iconic views of the city and offer places to rest, play, and gather together.

Save this picture! © Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Interactive Experience. When two people cross matching arches, synchronized lights, and melodious sounds are activated, inviting visitors to join in a playful shared experience. Groups of visitors might work to trigger the music together, and random visitors might happen to activate the sensors by chance, creating a unique connection between strangers in a public space. A sensor system connected to LED lighting and speakers was woven through the structure, creating this magical and unexpected effect. Musicians were invited to respond to the theme of the installation, including several original compositions which were then set to synchronized lighting effects in the installation.

Community Engagement & Social Impact. The installation's interactive story wall, made of backlit papers on a grid, invites visitors to share responses to the prompt: “I dream of a world where together we can…” The resulting narratives became a patchwork of voices documenting this challenging yet hopeful moment. The prompt was selected by Youth Fellows from a community-led, intergenerational initiative focused on engaging people in NYC’s civic life through beauty and joy.

Save this picture! © Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Save this picture! © Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Material Innovations. Interwoven is constructed of an innovative palette of materials built to withstand heavy public usage and intense New York winter weather. Our firm seeks to use common materials in uncommon ways, and in Interwoven we looked outside of architecture for inspiration. The central bench is constructed of dense, anti-bacterial cork made from 100% post-industrial recycled cork grain. The upper panels are constructed of translucent polypropylene netting typically used in agricultural applications. Base resin panels are constructed of post-consumer recycled content. The structure is a playful set of holiday hues; in terra cotta red, moss green, and saffron yellow, we presented a more natural, calming palette of traditional winter colors.

Save this picture! © Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Save this picture! © Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Environmental Impact. In addition to the environmental material considerations listed above, we carefully planned for an afterlife for the structure. Temporary installations are often disposed of immediately after their program ends and sent to a garbage landfill. Instead, we set out to design the project to have an afterlife, which required that all components were designed to be easily installed and de-installed, all connections to the ground plane could easily adapt to different locations, and all parts could easily be broken down into sizes that could fit in a small truck. During design, we also identified a second location for the structure, and we are currently in the midst of relocating Interwoven to a new skate park in New Haven, Connecticut.