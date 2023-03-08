Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. United States
  5. Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson

Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson

Save
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson

Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Exterior Photography, FacadeInterwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Exterior Photography, FacadeInterwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Interior Photography, ArchInterwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Interior Photography, HandrailInterwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
New York, United States
  • Design : Ming Thompson, Christina Cho Yoo, Shikha Thakali, Celia Poirier
  • Lighting Designer : Lam Partners
  • Interaction And Tech Designers : Indistinguishable from Magic
  • Structural Engineer : MHA Engineering
  • Gfrc Fabricator : Smart Department NYC
  • City : New York
  • Country : United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Text description provided by the architects. Interwoven is a temporary installation sited on the landmark Flatiron Public Plaza in New York City, where it was visited by over two million passersby during its two-month launch. Designed after eighteen months of the pandemic, Interwoven celebrates the joys of once again intersecting with our community in public space. Inspired by the dynamic geometry of intersections that form the Flatiron Building’s shape and America's woven tapestry of cultures, the installation is an unfolding set of parabolic archways that frame iconic views of the city and offer places to rest, play, and gather together.

Save this picture!
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Interactive Experience. When two people cross matching arches, synchronized lights, and melodious sounds are activated, inviting visitors to join in a playful shared experience. Groups of visitors might work to trigger the music together, and random visitors might happen to activate the sensors by chance, creating a unique connection between strangers in a public space. A sensor system connected to LED lighting and speakers was woven through the structure, creating this magical and unexpected effect. Musicians were invited to respond to the theme of the installation, including several original compositions which were then set to synchronized lighting effects in the installation.

Save this picture!
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Image 17 of 18

Community Engagement & Social Impact. The installation's interactive story wall, made of backlit papers on a grid, invites visitors to share responses to the prompt: “I dream of a world where together we can…” The resulting narratives became a patchwork of voices documenting this challenging yet hopeful moment. The prompt was selected by Youth Fellows from a community-led, intergenerational initiative focused on engaging people in NYC’s civic life through beauty and joy.

Save this picture!
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership
Save this picture!
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Material Innovations. Interwoven is constructed of an innovative palette of materials built to withstand heavy public usage and intense New York winter weather. Our firm seeks to use common materials in uncommon ways, and in Interwoven we looked outside of architecture for inspiration. The central bench is constructed of dense, anti-bacterial cork made from 100% post-industrial recycled cork grain. The upper panels are constructed of translucent polypropylene netting typically used in agricultural applications. Base resin panels are constructed of post-consumer recycled content. The structure is a playful set of holiday hues; in terra cotta red, moss green, and saffron yellow, we presented a more natural, calming palette of traditional winter colors.

Save this picture!
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership
Save this picture!
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Interior Photography, Arch
© Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership
Save this picture!
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Image 18 of 18

Environmental Impact. In addition to the environmental material considerations listed above, we carefully planned for an afterlife for the structure. Temporary installations are often disposed of immediately after their program ends and sent to a garbage landfill. Instead, we set out to design the project to have an afterlife, which required that all components were designed to be easily installed and de-installed, all connections to the ground plane could easily adapt to different locations, and all parts could easily be broken down into sizes that could fit in a small truck. During design, we also identified a second location for the structure, and we are currently in the midst of relocating Interwoven to a new skate park in New Haven, Connecticut.

Save this picture!
Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Martin Seck and Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Flatiron Public Plaza, 23rd &, Broadway, New York, NY 10010, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Cho Thompson
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsUnited States

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsUnited States
Cite: "Interwoven Installation / Atelier Cho Thompson" 08 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997591/interwoven-installation-atelier-cho-thompson> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags