Pulpo House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Houses • Mérida, Mexico Architects: Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 235 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Tamara Uribe

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : American Standard , Eurovent , Mosaicos Dzununcan , Tecnolite

Lead Architects : Francisco Bernés Aranda, Fabían Gutiérrez Cetina

Construction : Isabel Bargas Cicero, Alejandro Bargas Cicero

Supervision : Rosa Balam

Interiors Design : Artesano Mexico

City : Mérida

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Pulpo is a Yucatecan house from the beginning of the last century that is located in one of the oldest neighborhoods of the city. The first spaces house a bedroom and the living room, both preserving their original high ceilings with the traditional white metal beams and their wooden joints, whose treatment was based on leaving the wood exposed with reminiscences of the colors it has had throughout the years.

Each space in the house has a different color that is reflected in the pasta tiles and is accentuated in the lower border of the walls of each room, with the upper color being the one that unifies the project, having the same function as the antique white pasta tile, which carry out the task of containing the colorful “carpets.”

Going through the arch of the hall, we find the kitchen in neutral tones, where a large sliding glass door connects the space to a small central patio, providing it with ventilation and natural light, as well as linking it directly with the exterior. With the idea of creating different atmospheres in the area, it was decided, in addition to having the island finished in wood and white quartz, to add a small breakfast area in the corner, generating a warm and cozy feeling ideal for sitting down to drink coffee in the morning.

To reach the central volume of the property that houses another room, the dining room, and the TV room, you cross a small wooden deck surrounded by tropical vegetation. This area, being independent of the rest of the house, allows, through the use of two sliding glass doors, to have visuals that flow toward the gardens and towards the pool area, giving the sensation of spaciousness and freshness.

The third and last nucleus of the house has a more modern and purposeful volumetry with respect to the previous two that are presented in a more conservative way, this one on the contrary integrates various elements such as a set of extrusions that divides each space according to its use, in addition to the access vault to the main bedroom, the railing and the stairs that lead to the second level, where there is a storage area and another room.

The main bedroom on the ground floor has a small terrace for private use with a bajareque roof, which at different times of the day projects an extraordinary play of light and shadow on the walls and floors. Casa Pulpo seeks to create perfect atmospheres for the full enjoyment of each of its spaces, through the use of different materials and textures throughout the property, such as the pasta tile floors and its charming interior colors or the wooden decks, stone walls, the chukum pool, and the vegetation, which create a beautiful contrast with the lilac color that drenches its exteriors.