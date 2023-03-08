Submit a Project Advertise
World
Alangasí House / Emilio López Herrera Arquitecto

Alangasí House / Emilio López Herrera Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Andres.V
Plan
Plan
Alangasí House / Emilio López Herrera Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Andres.V

Text description provided by the architects. The Alangasí House is conceived as a refuge in the countryside for a client who plans to leave his urban habitat gradually. Located in a peripheral area of Quito, this 110m2 house articulates load-bearing brick walls, which support the wooden roof structure with tile cladding. A house with load-bearing brick walls was resolved because the client required certain security and protection provided by the architecture. The house is implanted on top of a small hill so it is exposed to the view and the winds of the area. Thus, the wall mass with openings or bounded openings protects the interiors from the harsh climate and from prying eyes.

Alangasí House / Emilio López Herrera Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Beam, Brick
© Andres.V

The materiality of the brick covers the interiors of the house. But at the same time, they fold when receiving the roof, minimizing the impact of the architecture on the geography. Existing geography also folds, since the Andean mountain range is a young formation, in gestation, and full of life. Thus, although at first, the client wanted a traditional house with elements such as brick and tile, the proposal is articulated by taking the 'folds' of the landscape as one of the primary references. A small exterior pergola worked in wood and glass, continues the folds of the roofs of the house and invites outside rest. The client later intervened in this area as an area with many plants, and a small nursery for domestic use. Thus, this part of the house becomes a garden/house hybrid.

Alangasí House / Emilio López Herrera Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam, Facade
© Andres.V
Section
Section
Alangasí House / Emilio López Herrera Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Beam
© Andres.V

Simple finishes finish dressing the house: smooth cement floor, kitchen and bathroom furniture that takes advantage of the remaining material of the roof structure help to achieve warm interiors at a very low budget.

Alangasí House / Emilio López Herrera Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andres.V

