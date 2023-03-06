Barigui Playground / Antonio Abrão Arquitetura

+ 20

Author : Antonio Abrão

Project Team : Caio Mehl, Gilberto Garcez, Lucas Castro, Mariana Lopes, Marina Barcelos, Selton Drasler

Construction : Eletrosfera

City : Curitiba

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. When children are free to choose what they want to play with, their development happens more easily and naturally, gradually building their stories, their perception of the world, and their critical thinking.

Playground Barigui is a space that seeks to respect what is so precious to children: playing time, encouraging distance from screens, autonomy, freedom, and especially socializing in public spaces, helping to promote the strengthening of trust in others. and the sense of community.

The public equipment is a gift from Grupo Positivo to the city's families, in celebration of its 50th anniversary dedicated to teaching and education. Located in one of the main parks in Curitiba, Parque Barigui, which receives around 500 thousand visitors a year, its location emphasizes one of the characteristics necessary for the better development of the child: the connection with nature.

The area is demarcated and offers safety and protection for the little ones, while being integrated into the natural landscape of the park, with beautiful views of the native forest and the lake.

There are several types of toys, some of which are inclusive, and designed so that children can enjoy and interact equally. The selection of equipment seeks to offer diversity and play options for all ages, with equipment that encourages movement, balance, playfulness, challenge, adventure, and interaction.

The rubberized floor design brings comfort and properly structured colors to guide users within the space, delimiting the various options for playing. The dark blue color of the floor directs the flow of children from the entrances to the toys; light blue defines the “breathing” and living areas; and the orange spots highlight the points where the main toys are, such as a winding rope circuit, a forest of logs, geodesy, roundabout, seesaw, and swing.

With more than a thousand square meters, the proposal offers a multicolored and visually stimulating space, seeking to encourage interaction and thus allowing the knowledge of the self, the other, and we, being, therefore, an instrument for the mental and physical well-being of the children.