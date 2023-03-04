Submit a Project Advertise
Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL

Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Tomooki Kengaku

Text description provided by the architects. This is an interior design plan for Atelier Macri, a specialized concept store for glasses and perfumes, with a gallery space integrated within. The central design feature of the space is the "ko（コ）” character-shaped counter, which unifies the store and consolidates multiple functions such as customer service, eye examinations, product storage, and miscellaneous storage into one central piece of furniture.

Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography
© Tomooki Kengaku
Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL - Image 14 of 14
Plan
Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography
© Tomooki Kengaku

The existing space had an irregular shape with a concrete wall protruding from the center, which created an inherent division between the front and back areas of the store. In response to this challenge, the plan incorporates the "ko" shaped counter that surrounds the protruding wall, creating a cohesive and connected atmosphere throughout the store.

Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Tomooki Kengaku
Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography
© Tomooki Kengaku

The counter is crafted from walnut wood with a glossy finish and incorporates classic design details such as armrests, reminiscent of a traditional bar counter. This creates a relaxed and welcoming environment for customers to receive personalized service. In addition, the display shelves facing the counter feature a protective surface of dyed cork sheets to ensure the safe display of fragile products such as glasses and perfumes. 

Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomooki Kengaku

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Cite: "Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL" 04 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

