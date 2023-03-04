Atelier Macri Store / CASE-REAL

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. This is an interior design plan for Atelier Macri, a specialized concept store for glasses and perfumes, with a gallery space integrated within. The central design feature of the space is the "ko（コ）” character-shaped counter, which unifies the store and consolidates multiple functions such as customer service, eye examinations, product storage, and miscellaneous storage into one central piece of furniture.

The existing space had an irregular shape with a concrete wall protruding from the center, which created an inherent division between the front and back areas of the store. In response to this challenge, the plan incorporates the "ko" shaped counter that surrounds the protruding wall, creating a cohesive and connected atmosphere throughout the store.

The counter is crafted from walnut wood with a glossy finish and incorporates classic design details such as armrests, reminiscent of a traditional bar counter. This creates a relaxed and welcoming environment for customers to receive personalized service. In addition, the display shelves facing the counter feature a protective surface of dyed cork sheets to ensure the safe display of fragile products such as glasses and perfumes.