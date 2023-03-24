Bathrooms Made of Modular Components: Minimalist Aesthetics and Functionality

Bathroom accessories serve various functions, especially when it comes to hygiene, organization and practicality. Previously thought of as purely functional components, designed only to perform their intended use, today they are seen as compositional tools that contribute to the overall aesthetics of a bathroom. Careful consideration in the choice of pieces makes it possible to create a functional and pleasant space. As bathroom accessories have become more advanced and complex, designers have begun to explore the potential of incorporating aesthetic elements into their design, resulting in creating smarter, safer, and more beautiful accessories.

Moving away from the decorative and ornate approaches of the past, contemporary designs now seek minimalism and more simplified aesthetics –clean lines, essential elements, with a focus on geometric shapes and a well thought out color palette. This approach has been particularly successful in creating sophisticated spaces, but also in providing a sense of space and openness in smaller bathrooms, where the absence of clutter and unnecessary decoration can make the room seem more spacious.

The Italian company antoniolupi, known for its innovative designs and use of quality materials, produces bathroom components such as lavatories, toilets, bathtubs and other accessories. The evolution of its products over the past 20 years has influenced the design of this niche market, as well as the company's own creations. In the early 2000s, a product that drew attention was a washbasin with clean, straight lines hanging on the wall, breaking with the traditional, old-fashioned design of washbasins and creating a proposal that defies gravity and brings lightness and sophistication to the environment.

But minimalism need not be synonymous with timidity. The ANIMA LIQUIDA system is a freestanding sink in natural stone that restores the primordial value of water through a scenic gesture, but still allied to simple, pure lines. In different widths, heights and depths, the main element is the sculptural sink and its natural stone, which stands out against the verticality of a series of wall modules, both floor-standing and suspended.

Save this picture! ANIMA LIQUIDA. Image Cortesia de antoniolupi

The company's latest release –the SHOWDOWN collection– draws inspiration from its previous collections, creating customizable and modular systems, making it a versatile and adaptable choice for a variety of bathroom designs. It allows for diverse configurations, with accessories that can be combined and rearranged to create a customized layout. In other words, it unites all the above collections to create a new one, enhancing the functionality of objects even in small spaces, with very simple components that can be merged, altered, and chosen especially for each occasion.

The "Plug and Play" feature, where prefabricated components are designed to be easily assembled or connected on site, provides speed, quality control in installation, and reduces material waste. In this case, the components can be easily connected to existing piping systems without the need for complex installation procedures. This is because the parts are structured on a front panel, which also serves as storage and display space for items, saving time and money during the installation process, reducing the potential for errors or complications, and making the fittings easier and more efficient to maintain.

As antoniolupi itself summarizes: "The horizontal dimension of the sink meets the vertical dimension of the furniture modules, defining an architectural front made of overhangs, protrusions, and recesses. It ensures full functionality of the sink by hosting everyday objects and accessories but hiding them from view to preserve the clean and essential image of the composition, enriched by the unique colors and shades of stone or wood that become decorative tools of the project." The sinks in the collection can be customized with multiple options, including dimensions, materials, colors and finishes. Being modular, this means they can be combined and arranged in different ways to suit different sizes and demands: for commercial or residential projects, for example. The collection includes a variety of accessories, including washbasins, bathtubs, and showers, all designed to work together seamlessly.

To learn more about these and other antoniolupi products, visit their official website.