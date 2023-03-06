Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción

PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential Architecture
Colombia
  Architects: Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción
  Area: 6975 ft²
  Year: 2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Juan Serrano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Accesorios y Acabados, Best Life Tecnology, Concremovil, Diaco, Ecoenergy, Etalum, Hunter Douglas
  Architect Designer: Fernán Olarte Pinto
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Serrano
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Juan Serrano

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in La Mesa de Ruitoque, the town of Floridablanca in the department of Santander. La Mesa de Ruitoque is 7km south of the Bucaramanga plateau and has tropical weather with temperatures oscillating between 20° and 27°c. This is a privileged location with views of the inside of the mountains from the north, and the city of Bucaramanga from the south, providing a full view of this beautiful landscape.

PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam
© Juan Serrano
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Image 22 of 24
Plan - 1st floor
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Juan Serrano

The idea was to initially build a family country house in a lot with a high slope of 1997 m2. This proposal was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the client decided to make the project their residential home. This changed the first plan, but we kept the open architecture concept that had been initially proposed.

PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Interior Photography
© Juan Serrano
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Image 23 of 24
Plan - Roof
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Juan Serrano

The program is mainly developed in two stories distributed as follows:

PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Juan Serrano
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Image 24 of 24
Sections
PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Juan Serrano

The entrance is generated through a series of yards that articulate the parking area and the access ways to the house. You enter the house through a yard that ends in a concrete wall, from which a water mirror emerges that is generated by rain. Perpendicularly to this wall, a lattice indicates the access, allowing a peek of the home and the landscape in the back.

PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Juan Serrano

The volume of the first floor is a rectangular prism, developed parallelly to the landscape in the highest part of the land, profiting from the privileged view of the city and the mountains far away. This volume holds inside the service areas and outside the common areas. From these, the terrace and pool area unfold and become a lookout for the natural surroundings of the land and the distant landscape.

PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Juan Serrano

In the natural surroundings of the land, a series of pathways allow you to arrive at the family shelter, a small wooden cabin in the middle of the forest. From these pathways, too, you can access the technical and guest areas that are located below the viewpoint platform.

PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Juan Serrano

The second floor can be accessed from a set point surrounded by vegetation and lit by a marquee. This volume holds the private area: on one side, the main bedroom is surrounded by a terrace overlooking the city articulated through the living room with a perpendicular volume to the main one in which 3 secondary bedrooms are integrated by a perimetral terrace that binds it to the landscape of La Mesa de Ruitoque. From the second floor, one can access the green shed. There’s where the solar panels are located, that supply the house with energy and a lookout with a panoramic view.

PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography
© Juan Serrano

The architectural proposal can be defined as two pure rectangular volumes arranged in an L shape, surrounded by vegetation that contrasts with the concrete, the exterior material of the house. On the inside of the house, the wood predominates and integrates with the gardens that were designed according to the spaces. These tend to generate transparencies that, thanks to the house’s setup, get involved with the outdoor landscape.

PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Juan Serrano

Project location

Address: Mesa De Ruitoque, Santander, Colombia

About this office
Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción
Office

Cite: "PAF House / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción" [Casa PAF / Fernán Olarte Pinto / OG Arquitectura & Construcción] 06 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

