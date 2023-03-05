Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Belgium
  5. Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief

Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief

Save
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief

Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, WindowsConcrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeConcrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, WindowsConcrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamConcrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Heusden-Zolder, Belgium
  • City : Heusden-Zolder
  • Country : Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Dennis Brebels

Text description provided by the architects. On an existing school site in the Flemish village center of Boekt, four new classrooms are being built to complement the existing nursery school. The massive and compact new building in fair-faced concrete is set perpendicular to the existing school building and brings the school into a relationship with the public domain. To connect the two buildings, a circular concrete canopy is placed centrally.

Save this picture!
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dennis Brebels
Save this picture!
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Windows
© Dennis Brebels

The core in the middle is used as an outdoor storage area, around which the children can play, walk and cycle endlessly. The canopy is a large umbrella or parasol depending on the weather. By allowing the roof to cantilever six meters, there is some flirting with gravity. The gaps created by the building ensemble and the canopy encourage discovery, are child-sized, and provide a clear meeting place for the school and the village. 

Save this picture!
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Dennis Brebels
Save this picture!
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Image 22 of 23
Section

The new nursery school is conceived as a clever concatenation of two pairs of classrooms with one large and one small class linked together. All classrooms are connected like an enfilade to allow for joint use of classrooms and encourage interaction between classes and teachers. The sanitary and technical rooms are placed at the pivot between the two pairs of classes.

Save this picture!
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Dennis Brebels
Save this picture!
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Bathtub, Countertop, Bathroom
© Dennis Brebels
Save this picture!
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Image 16 of 23
Floor Plan

Each classroom enjoys framed views and absorbs daylight and the green outdoor environment in special ways through the roof structure. The two materials used, wood and concrete, were purified to the bone. The support structure was designed as a smart structure of open classrooms that can be used generically over the long term.

Save this picture!
Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dennis Brebels

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Heusden-Zolder, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BOT architektuurcollectief
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsBelgium

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsBelgium
Cite: "Concrete Nursery School + Canopy / BOT architektuurcollectief" 05 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997321/concrete-nursery-school-plus-canopy-bot-architektuurcollectief> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags