Building With Recycled Polycarbonate: The SaveEnergy Product Line

Sustainability is much more than simply deciding for or against a specific product. It is a concept that must be integrated into the way we build and design architecture, as well as the intelligent use of existing buildings and their potential renovations. From a sustainability perspective, demolishing an old building is just as unsustainable as building a new one. Both use large amounts of embodied energy that can be avoided when all planning parties consider new ways of working and collaborate more closely.

In this sense, the efficient use of raw materials and the reduction of waste for reuse is essential. Polycarbonate in façades, for example, has a life cycle of at least 20 years on average and can be recycled and reused in many ways, thus doubling its useful life until it can no longer be usefully recycled.

Rodeca GmbH's circular SaveEnergy product line illustrates this: taking back the wastage of the company's plastic products as well as end-of-life sheet elements enables the resource- and energy-efficient reuse of materials that are no longer needed on construction sites. In doing so, the company focuses on economical and environmentally friendly production with reprocessed materials, giving them a second life.

In addition to efficient solutions for avoiding waste, the manufacturer of polycarbonate roof and façade elements also has a range of diverse and colourful new products. Depending on the type, these are translucent or opaque and are available in different colours and effects – from iridescent to frosted/matt and metallic silver. Rodeca's exhibition booth at BAU 2023 is geared towards product experience and exchange.

BAU 2023: “We are the future of building!”

“We are the future of building!” Is the principle of Rodeca’s exhibition booth at BAU 2023. The environmentally conscious use of heat-insulating façade systems, as well as resource-conserving and efficient construction, will be at the heart of Rodeca’s presence at this year’s trade show. At the core of such a circular economy is comprehensive, quality-assured recycling. Rodeca's "PCR'' trapezoidal and corrugated panels, for instance, can be made from 100% recycled polycarbonate. The manufacturer will also showcase innovative recycling concepts for material waste and reuse of disassembled panels and appropriate recycling concepts to avoid polycarbonate waste. Production residues, particularly the ones that accumulate during the manufacturing of polycarbonate products, are high-quality and valuable raw materials.

