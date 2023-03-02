Submit a Project Advertise
  5. BD House / Studio Arthur Casas

BD House / Studio Arthur Casas

BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, GardenBD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Deck, PatioBD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamBD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, GardenBD House / Studio Arthur Casas - More Images+ 27

São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  651
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Oikos, Arali, Art des caves, Galleria Della Pietra, Gigli, Lumisystem, Pagliotto, Plancus
  • Author : Arthur Casas
  • Co Author And Director : Regiane Khristian
  • Co Autor E Architecture Manager : Eduardo Mikowski, Biz Braga
  • Coordinator Architect : Fernanda Altemari
  • Decoration Coordinator : Gabriel Leitão
  • Collaborators : Pedro Brito
  • Construction Company : Tecnofort
  • Landscape Design : Rodrigo Oliveira
  • Concrete Consultant : GR consultoria
  • MEP : Zamaro
  • Structure : Stec
  • Air Conditioning : Logiproject
  • Automation : Taag
  • Lighting Design : Serradura
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point of the project of this residence, in São Paulo, was the cobogó inserted in its facade and designed by Arthur Casas. The three-dimensional format of the covering preserves the view of the house's interior and provides privacy for the residents, a young couple with two small children. The rebar wall with a hanging garden on the side of the lot was designed to support the growth of vegetation, creating a pleasant green divider between the street and the house.

BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The façade, made of molded-in-place architectural concrete, has the window frames and the light fixtures embedded at the moment of concreting. Its pigmentation required several tests and proof bodies to reach the ideal coloration. Thus, the ochre-pigmented concrete was the focal point for the definition and choice of color palette for the other finishes and coatings, such as wood, metals, and paints.

BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Because it is a house with an extensive program on a small plot of land, the layout was divided into levels configured by the floors - all connected by an elevator to promote vertical circulation. An English well was also created to bring in natural light and ventilation in the basement, where the garage, wine cellar, office, service area, and storage room are located.

BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

On the first floor are the integrated living and kitchen, toilet, barbecue area, and garden. The other floors house the children's suites, the master suite, and the guest suite. The penthouse concentrates on the leisure areas, with a pool and deck.

BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The interior design includes furniture from great names in national and international design, such as Sergio Rodrigues, Charles Eames, Lina Bo Bardi, Jean Gillon, and Ricardo Fasanello, as well as pieces signed by Arthur Casas, such as the Apache dining table, the Antigua coffee table, the Emiliano, Basset, and Sinatra lampshades, the Xingu chair, the Ripas chaise, and the Jacarandá centerpiece.

BD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Studio Arthur Casas
Office

