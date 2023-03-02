Submit a Project Advertise
  Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects

Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects

Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects

Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography, Chair
Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Facade, Chair
Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Showroom
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  Architects: i29 interior architects
  Area: 3500
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ewout Huibers
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Leolux
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Text description provided by the architects. Dutch furniture group Leolux has opened its new experience center near Amsterdam. For their new showroom studio, i29 worked on the interior design of 3500 m2 retail where everything is about the experience. To i29, the challenge was to create an optimized balance between both intimate and spacious areas, offering visitors a variety of experiences while wandering through the space.

Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© Ewout Huibers
Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Ewout Huibers

From the entrance and hospitality area, visitors can look all the way through the rear of the building which creates a promise to discover more. In the center of the showroom, a mezzanine level divides the space and creates intimacy in the 12 meters high building.

Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Ewout Huibers
Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Image 22 of 23
Ground floor plan
Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Image 23 of 23
First floor plan

At this level, customers can decide on furniture models, colors, and materials while having a view of the showroom and the custom art piece by Thomas Trum. The spacious wooden staircase connecting the two levels doubles as a grandstand for events and, along with the giant tree in the reception area, is a reminder of the natural materials that play a central role in Leolux products.

Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography
© Ewout Huibers
Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Chair
© Ewout Huibers

Custom-designed furniture function both as display units for materials as well as room dividers. Surrounded by materials and colors customers are offered a personal shopping experience.

Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Handrail
© Ewout Huibers

Project location

Address: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

i29 interior architects
Commercial Architecture, Retail, Showroom, The Netherlands
Cite: "Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects" 02 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

