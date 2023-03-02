Leolux Experience Center / i29 interior architects

+ 18

Interior Builder : Gielissen

Furniture : Leolux

General Contractor : Koevaers, Koevaers

City : Amsterdam

Country : The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Dutch furniture group Leolux has opened its new experience center near Amsterdam. For their new showroom studio, i29 worked on the interior design of 3500 m2 retail where everything is about the experience. To i29, the challenge was to create an optimized balance between both intimate and spacious areas, offering visitors a variety of experiences while wandering through the space.

From the entrance and hospitality area, visitors can look all the way through the rear of the building which creates a promise to discover more. In the center of the showroom, a mezzanine level divides the space and creates intimacy in the 12 meters high building.

At this level, customers can decide on furniture models, colors, and materials while having a view of the showroom and the custom art piece by Thomas Trum. The spacious wooden staircase connecting the two levels doubles as a grandstand for events and, along with the giant tree in the reception area, is a reminder of the natural materials that play a central role in Leolux products.

Custom-designed furniture function both as display units for materials as well as room dividers. Surrounded by materials and colors customers are offered a personal shopping experience.