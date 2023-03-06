Submit a Project Advertise
World
LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas

LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living RoomLAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living RoomLAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamLAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Table, Deck, Coast, PatioLAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - More Images+ 27

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
  Area :  947
  Year :  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Construflama, Core, Deca, Diamond, Docol, Herança Cultural, Marvelar, Mekal, Micasa, N.didini, Neobambu, Oficina do Mar, Pedras Bellas Artes, Studio Objeto, Unibox, Uniflex, kitchens
  Autor : Arthur Casas
  Co Author : Eduardo Mikowski, Rafael Palombo
  Collaborators : Fernando Lima, Nicholas Theo
  Building Company : Rogério Biral e Leonardo Turino
  Strucural Engineers : Stec
  Ar Condicionado : Logiproject
  Installations : Zamaro
  Landscape : Jundu
  Lighting Design : Lightworks
  Automation : Steluti
  Country : Brazil
LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived on a plot of land with a sea view in the middle of the Atlantic Forest, this residence was planned so that it would seem to glide over the vegetation, positioning itself as a wide observatory of the ocean. To execute this idea, metal fins covered in wood were used, 4 meters high and supported by an "L" shaped metal structure, fixed to the concrete beams on the façade.

LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In parallel, it was necessary to organize the program in a way that the bedrooms would be located on the lower floor, with large windows and balconies overlooking the forest. Arranged in two sub-levels, the first level accommodates the guest suite and office, while the second level was reserved for the other suites. Under this area are the wellness and relaxation areas, such as the spa, sauna, and gym.

LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

On the intermediate floor, installed at the height of the treetops, the social area with a living room integrated into the gourmet area and terrace with a swimming pool reinforces the feeling of immersion in nature. The upper floor harbors a balcony designed to provide a 180-degree view of the sea and a breeze that combines the sea breeze with the freshness of the vegetation.

LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Natural stone, including all the irregular covering of the façade, and wood compose a materiality in harmony with the landscape where it is inserted and, at the same time, a counterpoint to the surrounding green massif. In the interiors, most of the furniture is by Arthur Casas, such as the fusca sofa, quilombo desk, and the coffee table square.

LAB House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
