World
Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenJungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Exterior Photography, WindowsJungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Interior Photography, BeamJungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Exterior PhotographyJungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Recreation & Training, Services
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: Xisui Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Guochang Liu
  • Lead Architect : Yihao Hu
  • Design Team : Yihao Hu , Yang Peng , Zhenyang Li , Zhiyang Pu, Qiao Yang, Yueqi Pan, Fuming Huang, Chun Yang , Yanjun Wu
  • Structural Design : LuAnLu Partner Structure Consulting
  • Landscape Design : Xisui Design
  • Contractor : Xisui Design
  • Client : Chengdu New Hope Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • City : Chengdu
  • Country : China
Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Interior Photography
© Guochang Liu

Undulating Paradise - Taking inspiration from the natural undulating cave terrain, the design of Undulating Paradise conceals a diverse range of children's facilities amongst the earth and vegetation. This approach filters out the unnecessary elements of artificial environments and creates a space where children can grow with a sense of natural belonging and sheltered experiences. Adults can also enjoy the simple, relaxed, and leisurely atmosphere while strolling and playing with family and children, sharing moments of familial joy. Located in the heart of Jinjiang District, Chengdu Newhope Tianfu • D10 children's activity space is in close proximity to the bustling business district of Taikoo Li. Surrounded by high-rises, the architectural environment presents a dual challenge of functional design and a high artistic standard.

Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Exterior Photography
© Guochang Liu
Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Image 25 of 37
Axonometric
Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Guochang Liu

Space Tribe - The structural design of the three-layer wooden tile roof was optimized using Ameba's progressive optimization algorithm for force analysis. The challenge was to find a support system that would not take up too much internal space but would not compromise the material's strength and increase costs. The solution was to simplify the support system while still providing reasonable sub-area support.

Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Guochang Liu
Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Image 29 of 37
Exploded Diagram
Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Interior Photography
© Guochang Liu

To ensure the durability of outdoor materials and a natural texture experience, high-resistant bamboo boards were used for all surface layers of the device that come into contact with human skin. However, due to the compactness and hardness of bamboo and wood, it was challenging to bend them freely on curves. Thus, the hyperbolic surface of the mask was cut and divided to ensure smooth construction and precise processing while maintaining the design's aesthetic appeal.

Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Guochang Liu

Design Process - The design process began with the rhythmic and undulating facade, establishing the spatial priority while ensuring full coverage of the background garage entrance and exit without compromising the privacy of second-floor residents. The plan incorporates bubble-shaped small spaces that echo the repeated arcs of the surrounding landscape, creating a semi-open natural sheltered space. The complex and coherent terrain design, spatial definition, connection details, and natural element changes were deduced using traditional manual models.

Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Image 24 of 37
IP Integrated Into Facilities

Epilogue - Designing spaces for children requires attention to their natural expression and creating a visually stimulating landscape. A variety of interesting facilities cater to different play preferences and encourage children to develop their own play patterns. The natural landscape integrated with terrain provides a sense of security and shelter to children, combating the effects of high-rise buildings in the city. The organized space design offers a comfortable and relaxed environment for parents to bond with their children, fostering better communication and happiness within families.

Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Interior Photography
© Guochang Liu

The D10 Jungle Planet-themed children's site combines children's devices with the terrain, using landscape architecture design principles to create a co-existing environment. This approach reduces the visual impact of artificial facilities and considers the needs of all ages, including those who wish to be close to nature while strolling or overlooking high-rises. This project was both challenging and exciting for us.

Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design - Exterior Photography
© Guochang Liu

Project location

Address:No. 136, Jindong Road, Jinjiang District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, China

Xisui Design
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingCommercial ArchitectureServicesChina

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingCommercial ArchitectureServicesChina
Cite: "Jungle Tribe Recreational Space / Xisui Design" 07 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997293/jungle-tribe-xisui-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Guochang Liu

丛林星球 · 回归自然大地的儿童空间 / 喜随设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

Top #Tags