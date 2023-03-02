Favn Klyngetun Hotel / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

+ 9

Landscape Architect : Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Client : Alpinco Gondoltoppen AS

Program : New mountain resort with apartments and commercial activities

City : Hafjell

Country : Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Favn is a new development at Hafjelltoppen. The project is rooted in both tradition and innovation. A tradition for implementing the best of the cultural landscape and building art. Innovation to contribute to rethinking in relation to sustainable architecture and how to build in the Norwegian mountain landscape in the future.

The project emerges as an exciting whole-year-around destination at Hafjell - a place for a multitude of activities and a place where everyone should feel welcome. Low threshold - High quality! The project's identity is developed with a thought of proximity, security, and a high environmental and well-being factor for everyone.

The place has a strong identity with large building structures that break down into smaller village scales with intimate rooms - inside and out, to give a sense of closeness to nature and belonging to the landscaped room.

Those who visit Favn will enjoy a rich place, culture, and architecture experience. The project maintains a very high architectural quality and is at the same time pragmatically organized and economically viable. The experience of the meeting between the place's distinctive character and future focus on building in the mountain landscape is proven through well-functioning and site-adapted buildings.