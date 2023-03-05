Submit a Project Advertise
Save
Teacher's House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Spain
  • Architects: Arqxé arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2206 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ivan Casal Nieto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Lunawood Thermowood
  • Lead Architects : Jorge Enríquez Méndez and Adrián Pinaque Alvite
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Residential architecture - House
  • Country : Spain
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ivan Casal Nieto
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Site
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivan Casal Nieto

A Casa dos Profesores (the Teachers’ House) brings us back to the past, to the emotions and memories that vanished in the blink of an eye after the explosion that occurred on May 23, 2018. In that journey, architecture must provide, once again, the foundations and the necessary tools to assist and collaborate with the individuals who live there in the reconstruction of the site and, above all, of their memory.

Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivan Casal Nieto
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Image 18 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivan Casal Nieto

Originally, the plot had a single-family home consisting of a set of volumes with different heights and materials. These volumes were attached to each other or linked to each other through covered outdoor spaces.

Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ivan Casal Nieto

The project’s proposal aims at maintaining the relationship between the old volumes that were part of the original site, and that allowed the creation of secondary spaces and rooms. Thus, the idea of ​​rearranging the 3 original volumes (the two houses and the cellar) was born, sewing them together through other lower volumes and creating a direct relationship between served spaces and serving spaces.

Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Ivan Casal Nieto
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Image 20 of 22
Southwest elevation
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Ivan Casal Nieto

With the aim of formalizing the archetype of the house, the original idea was based around the stone walls of the old house, which would create a solid foundation on which lighter bodies made of wood could rest. However, due to the poor state of conservation of the walls, a clad masonry wall was added to the structure in order to create a continuous, solid, and massive base. The cellar, which will be resolved at a later stage, will maintain the original stone base that was intended for the house.

Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, Windows
© Ivan Casal Nieto
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Image 21 of 22
Southeast elevation
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows
© Ivan Casal Nieto

The new house comprises several volumes with gabled roofs and a continuous wooden envelope that dominates the new set while seeking lightness and verticality.

Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Ivan Casal Nieto
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Image 19 of 22
Plan - 1st floor
Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ivan Casal Nieto

From a functional perspective, the volumes are tied together by flat and lower elements which serve the main spaces under the gabled roofs. Due to the rocky composition of the terrain, the excavation became complex and expensive, which is why only the two heights in the southern volume are maintained, allowing the creation of a raised space for the master bedroom and the study and reading space that also functions as a viewpoint. Under that space, there are two bedrooms which are directly connected to the garden.

Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivan Casal Nieto

This project is surrounded by other single-family homes, most of them recently rebuilt, farmland, and large trees, in a natural and “neo-rural” environment. With our approach, an attempt is made to show that there is an alternative to understanding rural architecture and that there are other ways of projecting and generating new identities, resorting to traditional ways of building and the use of traditional materials with contemporary applications.

Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivan Casal Nieto

A Casa dos Profesores arises from a small surface-contained single-family housing project, which seeks to unify the traditional identity of the past with the contemporary image of the present through the creation of pure primitive volumes and continuous and natural materiality.

Teacher’s House / Arqxé arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Ivan Casal Nieto

