Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Mexico
  5. MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

Save
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Windows, Brick, Stairs, Facade, HandrailMANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamMANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior PhotographyMANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior Photography, Table, BeamMANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Showroom
Morelia, Mexico
  • Design Team : Gonzalo Nares Vázquez, Jorge Alcalá Hope, Isabel Molina Plaza
  • City : Morelia
  • Country : Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Windows, Brick, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Dane Alonso
Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Image 13 of 15
Plan
Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior Photography
© Dane Alonso

Text description provided by the architects. Mantonela is a pastry showroom. Located on the second floor of a building dating from the middle of the last century, located in La Loma of Morelia, Michoacán. The assignment was to create a place with the essence and style of María Antonieta. We sought this aesthetic by simplifying it and implementing elements that evoke this style.

Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Dane Alonso
Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Image 14 of 15
Plan
Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Beam
© Dane Alonso

The green façade is a continuity of Santomate, a restaurant with which Mantonela has a great link in the elaboration of its desserts. Mantonela's space was only a production area. So we decided to modify the elements of the facade that conforms Mantonela to invite the user to their new showroom. Changing the color of the existing railing and creating a new pattern, as well as the ironwork of the door and windows to differentiate the showroom from the volume. When entering Mantonela, the color palette changes drastically, the wooden beams previously painted in dark colors were painted white as well as the brick wall. We wanted to preserve materials that we consider valuable, such as the tejamanil and the tile flooring, important materials that maintain the essence of the site's past. The client asked us to implement crystal chandeliers, we propose to recreate them with Mexican handcrafted elements, so this great chandelier that dresses the sky of the exhibition bar, made of pink blown glass spheres handmade in Jalisco, was born.

Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior Photography, Countertop, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Dane Alonso
Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Image 15 of 15
Section
Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Dane Alonso

The display bar is semi-circular and is located in the center of the space, this helps us to escape from the orthogonality of the place, in Mantonela you walk along the curve discovering a different dessert in each incision of the pink bar. In front of the bar there is a large window which has been kept, only its color has been changed. This window gave access to a service patio that was transformed into a small garden with pink pots.

Save this picture!
MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Dane Alonso

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rey Tanganxoan 575, Félix Ireta, 58070 Morelia, Mich., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomMexico
Cite: "MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño" [Remodelación MANTONELA / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño] 22 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997201/mantonela-daniela-bucio-sistos-taller-de-arquitectura-y-diseno> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags