World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Mitica House / ArquiPartners

Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMitica House / ArquiPartners - Interior PhotographyMitica House / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography, FacadeMitica House / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailMitica House / ArquiPartners - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Ocotlan, Mexico
  • Architects: ArquiPartners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  414
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lorena Darquea
  • Lead Architect : Arq. Rubén Rodríguez, Arq. Lorena Ortiz, Arq. Martha Serrano.
  • City : Ocotlan
  • Country : Mexico
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorena Darquea
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Image 16 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the condominium of Mitica Residencial in the city of Zapo-pan, Jalisco. The project is developed on a 309 m2 lot, it has 2 levels and a small service basement. 

Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography
© Lorena Darquea
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Image 17 of 21
Upper Floor Plan
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Facade
© Lorena Darquea

The concept emerges from the idea of ​​a central patio where most of the spaces in the house can coexist, in addition, to taking advantage of the ventilation, lighting, and views throughout the house. 

Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lorena Darquea
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Image 19 of 21
Facade
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lorena Darquea

On the ground floor, the most social spaces are distributed: the living room, dining room, kitchen, and a small study; with a large opening onto the terraces and private gardens of the house. The front patio has the function of parking and access to the house as well, however, a garden is created that overlooks the main facade of the house. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with their own bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as a TV room that overlooks the large double-height window that gives the house a special character. 

Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Lorena Darquea
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Image 20 of 21
Section
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Image 21 of 21
Section
Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Sink
© Lorena Darquea

The materials we consider for the facades are wood, stone, and warm tones in paint to create an attractive and modern style that stands out from the other houses.

Mitica House / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lorena Darquea

Project gallery

About this office
ArquiPartners
Office

Top #Tags