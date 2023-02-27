Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten

+ 14

Stair Contractor : Holman-Trappenmakerij

General Contractor : Aannemersbedrijf Van Rijswijck

Construction Engineers : Archimedes Bouwadvies

City : Eindhoven

Country : The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. In Eindhoven, the former NRE site has been transformed by De Bever Architecten into a contemporary center. The former site was designed by Architect, Louis J.P. Kooken (1867-1940), founder of De Bever Architecten, as a gas factory with a specific architectural quality.

The central building is known as ‘’Building 5”, which the client Okko Project initiated to repurpose into a jazz club with a restaurant, café, and coffee roaster. Keeping the monumental quality and existing architectural details was important, therefore the approach was to minimize the appearance of interventions.

This was achieved by integrating modern sustainable elements with the existing building in an invisible manner, thus, keeping the exterior and interior surfaces in their existing character. New windows are added seamlessly to the interior allowing the exterior façade to remain unbroken. The only two visible interventions from the exterior are constructed with steel and glass and are used to create a new entrance and lounge area.

To effectively use the existing building a clear routing was established. The routing integrates the new functions with the existing and new architecture by unifying the spaces with clear spatial connections throughout the building.