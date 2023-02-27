Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten

Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten

Save
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten

Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BenchFifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamFifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Music Venue
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Norbert van Onna

Text description provided by the architects. In Eindhoven, the former NRE site has been transformed by De Bever Architecten into a contemporary center. The former site was designed by Architect, Louis J.P. Kooken (1867-1940), founder of De Bever Architecten, as a gas factory with a specific architectural quality.

Save this picture!
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marie Louise Nijsing
Save this picture!
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Bench
© Marie Louise Nijsing
Save this picture!
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Image 12 of 19
Ground floor plan

The central building is known as ‘’Building 5”, which the client Okko Project initiated to repurpose into a jazz club with a restaurant, café, and coffee roaster. Keeping the monumental quality and existing architectural details was important, therefore the approach was to minimize the appearance of interventions.

Save this picture!
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Marie Louise Nijsing
Save this picture!
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ruud Balk

This was achieved by integrating modern sustainable elements with the existing building in an invisible manner, thus, keeping the exterior and interior surfaces in their existing character. New windows are added seamlessly to the interior allowing the exterior façade to remain unbroken. The only two visible interventions from the exterior are constructed with steel and glass and are used to create a new entrance and lounge area.

Save this picture!
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ruud Balk
Save this picture!
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Interior Photography, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Ruud Balk

To effectively use the existing building a clear routing was established. The routing integrates the new functions with the existing and new architecture by unifying the spaces with clear spatial connections throughout the building.

Save this picture!
Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ruud Balk

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nachtegaallaan 15, 5613 CM Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
De Bever Architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMusic VenueThe Netherlands
Cite: "Fifth NRE Jazz Club / De Bever Architecten" 27 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997090/fifth-nre-jazz-club-de-bever-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags