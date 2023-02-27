"Dancing Before the Moon" : British Council Announces Pavilion for the 2023 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! NONO : Soil Temple, 2022, Yussef Agbo-Ola. Image © Olaniyi Studio

Many collaborators around the world have started submitting their pavilion concepts, all under the theme of the Biennale: The Laboratory of the Future for the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. This year, the British Pavilion will be curated by Jayden Ali, Joseph Henry, Meneesha Kellay, and Sumitra Upham. The exhibition, Dancing Before the Moon will display several installations that include new creations from six designers and artists.

Dancing Before the Moon is an exploration of the architectural phenomenon that is intangible. It deconstructs our understanding of the built environment, placing the focus on people, communities, rituals, social practices, and everyday customs. The Pavilion rejects the preconceived understanding of architecture that is rooted in buildings and economic structures, focusing instead on reflecting how people use and occupy space. It offers an alternate perspective on how cultures relate to land and geography collectively and how communities cooperate to hold space through social activities and production.

Save this picture! Economy of the Dust by Sandra Poulson, 2022. Image Courtesy of Sandra Poulson

At the entrance of the Pavilion, visitors will encounter an exterior installation designed by Jayden Ali. A sizable cinematic installation and a film produced by the curators and collaborators will be displayed in the main hall, highlighting the crucial role rituals play in reflecting the customs and communal values of people who live in the UK. Inside the pavilion, five UK-based artists and architects will display objects with a focus on community practices that impact space. The exhibition will explore mediums such as performance, craft, and documentary – all through the framework of the built environment and how it is inherently shaped by people. These different practices are highlighted further through the mixture of interdisciplinary designers, urbanists, sound artists, and writers curating the show.

There is a reason, after all, that some people wish to colonize the moon, and others dance before it as an ancient friend. James Baldwin

Save this picture! Curators (from left) Jayden Ali, Meneesha Kellay, Joseph Henry and Sumitra Upham, 2022. Image Courtesy of The British Council - La Biennale di Venezia

The British Council, an institution specialized in international cultural and educational opportunities, has been responsible for the British Pavilion at the International Art and Architecture Exhibitions organized by La Biennale di Venezia since 1937. The goal of the council is to create space for meaningful conversation which challenges and influences the future of the built environment. The Council has been responsible for inviting names such as Zaha Hadid, Richard Rogers, and Normal Foster to show their work at the annual architecture exhibitions. In 2012, the organization began commissioning the exhibition through an open call, encouraging curators to use the platform as a space for exploration and research.

Save this picture! Sankofa Docks by JA Projects (Alongside BIG and Harrison Stringfellow + Team), 2021. Image © Gary W Smith

By unfolding the relationship between people and spaces, the UK Pavilion aims to address the overarching theme of La Biennale di Venezia, The Laboratory of the Future, curated by Lesley Lokko. Many other countries have recently announced their curatorial projects such as The UAE Pavilion, titled Aridly Abundant, which explores abundance and new ways of making in arid environments, or the Italian Pavilion, presenting “Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else” which provides an original portrait of Italian architecture within an international context. Similarly, in "Utopian Infrastructure: The Peasant Basket Ball Court", the Mexican Pavilion deconstructs socializing, debating, and plays within the framework of space.