World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurants & Bars
Ghent, Belgium
  • Architects: Glenn Sestig Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  124
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jean-Pierre Gabriel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bouwmeester De Clercq, Glenn Sestig Architects, Hein Ovens, Kordekor, Laurence Kluft, Terrazzo in Huis
  • Lead Architect : Glenn Sestig
  • Creative Director : Bernard Tournemenne
  • City : Ghent
  • Country : Belgium
The Bakery by Joost Arijs / Glenn Sestig Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jean-Pierre Gabriel

Text description provided by the architects. In December 2022, Joost Arijs opened 'The Bakery' next to his viennoiserie on Vlaanderenstraat in Ghent, Belgium. For (interior) architecture, the award-winning chocolatier engaged the internationally renowned architect Glenn Sestig.

The Bakery by Joost Arijs / Glenn Sestig Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Closet
© Jean-Pierre Gabriel

The two Belgians found each other in a functionalist, minimalist design with a leading role for the product and a visible baker's studio. A terrazzo floor and details in natural stone were brought together with a counter in brushed stainless steel and bread shelves in walnut.

The Bakery by Joost Arijs / Glenn Sestig Architects - Interior Photography
© Jean-Pierre Gabriel
The Bakery by Joost Arijs / Glenn Sestig Architects - Interior Photography
© Jean-Pierre Gabriel
The Bakery by Joost Arijs / Glenn Sestig Architects - Image 9 of 9
Plan

It creates fascinating contrasts between architecture and craftsmanship on the one hand, and between austere and warm materials on the other.

The Bakery by Joost Arijs / Glenn Sestig Architects - Interior Photography
© Jean-Pierre Gabriel

Project location

Address:Ghent, Belgium

Glenn Sestig Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBelgium
Cite: "The Bakery by Joost Arijs / Glenn Sestig Architects" 28 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997033/the-bakery-by-joost-arijs-glenn-sestig-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

