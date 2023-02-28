The Bakery by Joost Arijs / Glenn Sestig Architects

-
Architects: Glenn Sestig Architects
- Area : 124 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Jean-Pierre Gabriel
-
Manufacturers : Bouwmeester De Clercq, Glenn Sestig Architects, Hein Ovens, Kordekor, Laurence Kluft, Terrazzo in Huis
-
Lead Architect : Glenn Sestig
- Creative Director : Bernard Tournemenne
- City : Ghent
- Country : Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. In December 2022, Joost Arijs opened 'The Bakery' next to his viennoiserie on Vlaanderenstraat in Ghent, Belgium. For (interior) architecture, the award-winning chocolatier engaged the internationally renowned architect Glenn Sestig.
The two Belgians found each other in a functionalist, minimalist design with a leading role for the product and a visible baker's studio. A terrazzo floor and details in natural stone were brought together with a counter in brushed stainless steel and bread shelves in walnut.
It creates fascinating contrasts between architecture and craftsmanship on the one hand, and between austere and warm materials on the other.