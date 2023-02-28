The Bakery by Joost Arijs / Glenn Sestig Architects

+ 4

Restaurants & Bars • Ghent, Belgium Architects: Glenn Sestig Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 124 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Jean-Pierre Gabriel

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Bouwmeester De Clercq , Glenn Sestig Architects , Hein Ovens , Kordekor , Laurence Kluft , Terrazzo in Huis

Lead Architect : Glenn Sestig

Creative Director : Bernard Tournemenne

City : Ghent

Country : Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In December 2022, Joost Arijs opened 'The Bakery' next to his viennoiserie on Vlaanderenstraat in Ghent, Belgium. For (interior) architecture, the award-winning chocolatier engaged the internationally renowned architect Glenn Sestig.

The two Belgians found each other in a functionalist, minimalist design with a leading role for the product and a visible baker's studio. A terrazzo floor and details in natural stone were brought together with a counter in brushed stainless steel and bread shelves in walnut.

It creates fascinating contrasts between architecture and craftsmanship on the one hand, and between austere and warm materials on the other.