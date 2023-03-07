Submit a Project Advertise
Battery House / NORA studio

Battery House / NORA studio

Battery House / NORA studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeBattery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Beam, ChairBattery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, BeamBattery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamBattery House / NORA studio - More Images

La Puebla, Spain
    Photographs: Ricard López
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, BORA, Cype, Fet de terra, QUADRO, Trimble Navigation
  Lead Architects: Marina Munar Bonnin, Rafel Capó Quetglas, Pau del Campo Montoliu, Luca Lliteras Roldán.
Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ricard López
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography
© Ricard López

Text description provided by the architects. In Sa Pobla, we find this single-family house, built on an elongated plot between party walls. The house has two floors and a large patio with a garden and pool.

Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Column
© Ricard López
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Beam
© Ricard López

Both the ground floor and the first floor share a simple operating scheme. It is a main bay in the longitudinal direction -the space can be opened from the street to the courtyard-, accompanied by a second smaller and more compartmentalized bay, divided into pieces that develop the different functions of the house.

Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ricard López
Section
Section
Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ricard López

Este esquema "en batería" se traslada a la totalidad de la vivienda, llegando incluso a la calle, donde el alzado revela sus secretos a través de una materialidad muy marcada.

Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Column
© Ricard López
Detail
Detail
Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ricard López

This second bay is the "battery" that gives life to the house, serving it with all required functionality and endowing the main bay with "the luxury of the emptiness". 

Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography
© Ricard López
Scheme
Scheme
Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Ricard López

This void is now a wildcard that will be able to flexibly accommodate more public uses (connecting with the street) and more private (with the courtyard) in addition to enlarging the sleeping spaces to a point where the idea of a bedroom as such is diluted on the first floor.

Battery House / NORA studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ricard López

This "battery" scheme is applied to the entire house, reaching even the façade, where the elevation reveals its secrets through very marked materiality.

Battery House / NORA studio - Interior Photography, Brick
© Ricard López

On the other hand, on the south side, where we find the courtyard, a gallery protects the building from direct radiation in summer, creating a chimney that evacuates excess temperature, while in winter it captures as much energy as possible in the form of heat, creating a thermal area that has the ability to release hot air at a slower pace, as required by the home.

Battery House / NORA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ricard López

Project gallery

NORA studio
Concrete, Brick

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Spain

"Battery House / NORA studio" [Casa en bateria / NORA studio] 07 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

